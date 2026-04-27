If you've been sneaking a glance at your phone while driving, Michigan police aren't taking it lightly. A statewide crackdown is underway, targeting drivers who are texting, scrolling, or anything but paying attention behind the wheel.

Operation Ghost Rider Now Targets Distracted Drivers In Michigan

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), dozens of participating agencies in Michigan are adding extra deputies to patrols with a special focus on distracted driving. Michigan’s distracted driving law makes it illegal to use a handheld phone or other device to text, talk on the phone, watch videos, or scroll social media while driving. Even if a cell phone or other device is mounted on your dashboard or connected to your vehicle’s built-in system, you cannot use your hands to operate it beyond a single touch.

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“Operation Ghost Rider” is a statewide initiative intended to save lives and prevent injuries by reducing distracted-driving-related crashes. Law enforcement officers ride in the passenger seat of unmarked “spotter vehicles.” When the spotter observes a distracted driver, a fully-marked law enforcement unit is dispatched to initiate a traffic stop and issue a citation if necessary. It is illegal to use a smartphone while driving in Michigan. That includes at a stoplight when it's red. The penalties for such include:

First offense: $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service

Second offense: $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service

Three violations: mandatory driving course

Fines double if distracted driving causes a crash

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition We asked ChatGPT to rank Michigan’s snobbiest towns using real U.S. Census data—income, home values, education, and professional careers. Then, because numbers alone are boring, we asked the AI program to describe each town and why it made the list. The result? The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan: 2026 Edition. Let's start with #100 Gallery Credit: Scott Clow