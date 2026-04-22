Costco stores in Michigan offer members an exclusive shopping experience with discounts on groceries, household items, furniture, and more. However, customers are urged to check their recent purchases for a recalled item that could lead to serious injuries.

Costco Recalls Item Sold In Michigan Stores Over Injury Risk

According to an April 16 warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), 149,400 portable generators have been recalled because they are at risk of leaking gasoline while being filled, which can create a significant fire and burn risk. Here's what to look for:

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Generac Power Systems has recalled portable generators sold at Costco from May 1, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026. The affected serial numbers under recall are 3016786070 – 3016788388. The generators come encased in a steel-tube cradle with two wheels on the back and have “Generac” and the “unit type” printed on the side panels.

There have been 114 reports of generator fuel leaks, though no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators and visit generac.com/about/recalls/GP-Carburetor to check if their model and serial number are included in this recall.

Consumers with generators that have been filled with enough gasoline to move the gauge off “E,” or don't have gasoline leakage, can continue to use. If it is and has either not yet been filled with fuel or has leaked while being filled, consumers should contact their dealer or place of purchase for a free repair.

11 Common Household Items You Can't Throw Away in Michigan This list comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and its official landfill guidelines, outlining what Michigan bans from disposal and where those everyday items actually need to go instead.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow