Michigan is home to incredible restaurants that can satisfy any food craving you're in the mood for. If you're looking for a tasty meal at an affordable price, you'll find the best cheap eats at one tasty spot in Michigan.

Michigan Restaurant Named Best Spot For Cheap Eats In The State

Cheapism ranked the best restaurants in the nation serving generous portions of food that will leave you and your wallet full when you leave. One Michigan gem has plenty of delicious menu options, and you won't spend a fortune.

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Tacos El Cunado in Grand Rapids offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip. Cheapism says:

Tacos El Cuñado is a standout for authentic, affordable Mexican food, especially its tacos loaded with fresh meats and simple, bold flavors. With multiple locations across West Michigan, it has built a loyal following for delivering high-quality, no-frills meals at budget-friendly prices.

Tacos El Cunado offers delicious, cheap eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Try the tasty breakfast tacos or burritos to start your day. And choose from lunch and dinner favorites such as Quesabirria, Fajitas, or Mialneza de Pollo. And add a slice of Tres Leches cake for dessert.

Stop by Tacos El Cunado in Grand Rapids for a cheap, authentic meal that won't disappoint.

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