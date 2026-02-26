As we look back on this winter, it’s clear that Kalamazoo’s snowfall has been more than just a winter wonderland. Let’s break down those numbers.

It feels like Southwest Michigan has gotten way more snow this year than usual. Is that all in my mind? Let's answer that question with historical data and the help of a local weather expert.

Kalamazoo County, Michigan, averages 60 to 68 inches of snow annually. How is the winter of 2025/2026 stacking up?

I did an internet search and asked A.I. how much snowfall Kalamazoo has received so far this year. I found multiple sources giving several different answers. I realized that there was only one way to get accurate weather information. I reached out to our good friend Jeff Porter, Meteorologist at WWMT News Channel 3. Here's what he shared with me.

How much snowfall has Kalamazoo, Michigan received?

November: 16.75 inches (measurable snow 7 out of 30 days)

December: 19.05 inches (measurable snow 10 out of 31 days)

January: 32.3 inches (measurable snow 19 out of 31 days)

February: 3.55 inches (measurable snow 6 out of 25 days)

As of February 26, 2026, Kalamazoo has received a total of 71.65 inches of snow so far, for the 2025/2026 Winter season. Kalamazoo is already over 3.5 inches above its average annual snowfall, and we're still in February.

Kalamazoo Average Monthly Snowfall

November: 5.2 inches

December: 17.8 inches

January: 21.6 inches

February: 15.5 inches

March: 6.0 inches

April: 1.6 inches

*Average monthly snowfall sourced from MyPerfectWeather.com.

Frozen Waves Create Stunning Ice Formations On Lake Michigan

It wasn't your imagination. We were absolutely pelted with snow this winter. On top of that, Kalamazoo was below freezing for most of January and February. All of that snow we had was not melting. Good times.

