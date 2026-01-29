With the mercury stuck below freezing, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek are about to make some unwanted history that locals won’t soon forget.

Kalamazoo reached a high of 36 degrees on January 16th this year. That is the last time we've been above the freezing point. As I am writing this article on January 29th, the 10-day forecast from the National Weather Service predicts that Kalamazoo will stay below the freezing point until at least Feb 12th. That adds up to at least 27 consecutive days that Kalamazoo had a high temperature below 32 degrees. That's got to be a record, right?

Kalamazoo, Michigan's Longest Streaks Below 32°

#1. 50 Days on Dec 21, 1976 – Feb 8, 1977

#2. 45 Days on Jan 10 – Feb 23, 1978

#3. 42 Days on Dec 25, 1917 – Feb 5, 1918

#4. 40 Days on Jan 8 – Feb 16, 1985

#5. 35 Days on Jan 11 – Feb 14, 1912

#6. 30 Days on Dec 12, 1944 – Jan 11, 1945

#7. (tie) 27 Days on Jan 21 – Feb 17, 2014

#7. (tie) 27 Days on Jan 11 – Feb 6, 1966

#7. (tie) 27 Days on Jan 20 – Feb 15, 1929

#10. 26 Days on Jan 22 – Feb 18, 1905

The stats above were compiled by ExtremeWeatherWatch using data from the National Weather Service.

This below-freezing streak that we are currently experiencing in Kalamazoo is already the 7th longest in history if the National Weather Service's 10-day forecast is accurate. That's substantial when you factor in the fact that we don't know when this streak will end, as we can't count on forecasts beyond 10 days. Add one more day, and this will be the longest Kalamazoo has been below freezing in 41 years.

Battle Creek is also expected to experience high temperatures below freezing for at least 27 consecutive days. That would be Battle Creek's third-longest streak.

Battle Creek, Michigan's Longest Streaks Below 32°

#1. 45 Days on Dec 26, 1976 – Feb 8, 1977

#2. 33 Days on Jan 8 – Feb 10, 1985

#3. 27 Days on Jan 11 – Feb 6, 1966

#4. 24 Days on Feb 18 – Mar 12, 1960

#5. 23 Days on Jan 22 – Feb 13, 1980

There are some records we simply do not want to break.

