The Kalamazoo Promise expands opportunities to high schoolers with scholarships, housing aid, and broader college access for Michigan students.
Nearly 20 years after the program was first launched The Kalamazoo Promise has helped over 8,700 scholars earn their degree. Now, two Michigan schools have affirmed their commitment to higher edition.
On December 3, 2025 an eastern Michigan university announced a new pathway for students in Kalamazoo to obtain a college degree thanks to a new partnership between schools. Wayne State University in Detroit shared the exciting update for students writing,
We are proud to partner with The Kalamazoo Promise and Kalamazoo Valley Community College to offer the K2W (Kalamazoo to Wayne) pathway. This new agreement provides funding, a housing scholarship, a scholarship for textbooks and guaranteed transportation home during breaks to any Kalamazoo high school graduate or transfer student from KVCC, expanding opportunities to succeed for future Warriors across Michigan.
Wayne State consistently welcomes the largest community college transfer class in Michigan each fall — evidence of the strength and value of our long-standing collaborations. This partnership will expand access and open broader pathways for countless students moving from high school and KVCC to a four-year degree at Wayne State.
About the Kalamazoo Promise
Announced by Dr. Janice Brown in 2005, in order to be eligible for the Kalamazoo Promise students must live within the Kalamazoo Public School District and have attended KPS schools for at least all of high school and also graduate from a KPS school. After meeting all criteria eligible students will receive tuition and mandatory fees at over 60 Michigan institutions, including trade schools.
