Many Indiana residents rely on Amazon to deliver groceries, clothing, and other household items. However, residents are warned that scammers are preying on their trust in the delivery giant, and the latest text scams could wipe out bank accounts.

Indiana Amazon Customers Warned: Beware Of New Text Scams

Amazon impersonation attacks are nothing new. It’s one of the most mimicked brands in the world, given its vast reach and customer base. Scammers can reach millions of potential shoppers with the same message, hoping many have made a recent purchase. Security researchers warn that a new wave of scam texts impersonating Amazon’s product recall messages could give hackers direct access to your account.

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The messages say a product you recently purchased is being recalled due to quality and safety concerns and promise a refund. The text lists a date and a phony order number, but the scammer is hoping you don’t check that. They want you to click the link contained in the text.

“If you receive a message about the purchase of a product or service,” the retail giant says, “do not respond to the message or click on any link in the message; instead, log into your Amazon account or use the Amazon mobile app and confirm that it is really in your purchase history before taking any action.”

Experts also recommend setting up two-factor authentication, or an Amazon passkey. That way, even if somebody does get your password, that still wouldn’t be enough to hack your account.

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