10 Highest Paying Jobs in Kalamazoo Without a College Degree

Imagine landing a high-paying job right here in Kalamazoo without a college degree. Let’s talk about the opportunities waiting for you.

The economy has been scary lately.  Especially if you are currently looking for work.  Imagine my surprise when I found 10 jobs in Kalamazoo that could pay you between $70k and $100k a year.  I was even more surprised when I learned that 3 of those jobs are working in law enforcement.

What Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Kalamazoo Without a College Degree?

Number 10: Police and sheriff's patrol officers

  • Median annual wage: $71,100
  • Total employment: 320 people
Number 9: Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

  • Median annual wage: $71,790
  • Total employment: 1,230 people

Number 8: First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

  • Median annual wage: $73,020
  • Total employment: 480 people

 

Number 7: First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

  • Median annual wage: $75,340
  • Total employment: 460 people
Number 6: Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

  • Median annual wage: $76,750
  • Total employment: 80 people

 

Number 5: Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

  • Median annual wage: $81,740
  • Total employment: 890 people

 

Number 4: Detectives and criminal investigators

  • Median annual wage: $85,800
  • Total employment: 40 people
Number 3: Sheet metal workers

  • Median annual wage: $89,550
  • Total employment: 310 people

 

Number 2: Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

  • Median annual wage: $90,060
  • Total employment: 190 people

 

Number 1: First-line supervisors of police and detectives

  • Median annual wage: $96,640
  • Total employment: 70 people

You can check out the full list of the 50 highest-paying jobs in Kalamazoo without a college degree from Stacker by tapping here.

