10 Highest Paying Jobs in Kalamazoo Without a College Degree
Imagine landing a high-paying job right here in Kalamazoo without a college degree. Let’s talk about the opportunities waiting for you.
The economy has been scary lately. Especially if you are currently looking for work. Imagine my surprise when I found 10 jobs in Kalamazoo that could pay you between $70k and $100k a year. I was even more surprised when I learned that 3 of those jobs are working in law enforcement.
What Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Kalamazoo Without a College Degree?
Number 10: Police and sheriff's patrol officers
- Median annual wage: $71,100
- Total employment: 320 people
Number 9: Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
- Median annual wage: $71,790
- Total employment: 1,230 people
READ MORE: Southwest Michigan Wineries Bring Millions Into Michigan
Number 8: First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
- Median annual wage: $73,020
- Total employment: 480 people
Number 7: First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
- Median annual wage: $75,340
- Total employment: 460 people
Number 6: Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage: $76,750
- Total employment: 80 people
Number 5: Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
- Median annual wage: $81,740
- Total employment: 890 people
Number 4: Detectives and criminal investigators
- Median annual wage: $85,800
- Total employment: 40 people
Number 3: Sheet metal workers
- Median annual wage: $89,550
- Total employment: 310 people
Number 2: Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
- Median annual wage: $90,060
- Total employment: 190 people
Number 1: First-line supervisors of police and detectives
- Median annual wage: $96,640
- Total employment: 70 people
You can check out the full list of the 50 highest-paying jobs in Kalamazoo without a college degree from Stacker by tapping here.
10 Jobs in Southwest Michigan That Will Likely Go Extinct Soon
Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison