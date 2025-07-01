Imagine landing a high-paying job right here in Kalamazoo without a college degree. Let’s talk about the opportunities waiting for you.

The economy has been scary lately. Especially if you are currently looking for work. Imagine my surprise when I found 10 jobs in Kalamazoo that could pay you between $70k and $100k a year. I was even more surprised when I learned that 3 of those jobs are working in law enforcement.

What Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Kalamazoo Without a College Degree?

Number 10: Police and sheriff's patrol officers

Median annual wage: $71,100

Total employment: 320 people

Number 9: Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Median annual wage: $71,790

Total employment: 1,230 people

Number 8: First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Median annual wage: $73,020

Total employment: 480 people

Number 7: First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Median annual wage: $75,340

Total employment: 460 people

Number 6: Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Median annual wage: $76,750

Total employment: 80 people

Number 5: Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Median annual wage: $81,740

Total employment: 890 people

Number 4: Detectives and criminal investigators

Median annual wage: $85,800

Total employment: 40 people

Number 3: Sheet metal workers

Median annual wage: $89,550

Total employment: 310 people

Number 2: Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Median annual wage: $90,060

Total employment: 190 people

Number 1: First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Median annual wage: $96,640

Total employment: 70 people

You can check out the full list of the 50 highest-paying jobs in Kalamazoo without a college degree from Stacker by tapping here.