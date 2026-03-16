According to My Green Michigan, "Nearly 81% of Americans feel we aren't doing enough as a society to combat wastefulness," and that includes food waste.

Thanks to this program from the City of Kalamazoo, residents now have easier ways to dispose of their organic waste. The goal is to reduce landfill waste and help build a more sustainable future for the next generation of Kalamazooians.

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Have you ever heard of a food scrap recycling program?

Similar programs exist in Lansing, and our neighbors in the City of Portage were also testing a similar program throughout 2025, essentially, a 'food scrap recycling program' is a community-wide composting effort. Explains the City of Kalamazoo,

Instead of sending organic waste to landfills, where it contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, food scraps can be recycled into nutrient-rich compost.

According to the City, nearly 38% of all landfill waste is organic. What better way to cut down on that waste than to put it to good use as worm food and fertilizer? There are currently 7 sites across Kalamazoo where residents can deposit their pizza boxes, coffee grounds, eggshells, meat and more. Look for the green bins located at:

Downtown - 322 E Stockbridge Ave. (available for drop-offs 24/7)

(available for drop-offs 24/7) Edison Neighborhood Association - 816 Washington Ave. (during business hours)

(during business hours) Vine Neighborhood Association - 806 S. Westnedge Ave. (6:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.)

(6:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.) Oakwood Neighborhood - 2515 Amherst Ave. (6:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.)

(6:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.) Milwood Commons - 2031 E. Cork St. (6:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.)

(6:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.) Temple B'nai Israel - 4409 Grand Prairie Rd. (during business hours)

(during business hours) Parkview Hills Clubhouse - 3707 Greenleaf Cir. (during business hours)

Official suggest purchasing a food-grade bucket (with a lid) to collect scraps between drop-offs. Collect your food scraps and organic material until you're ready to make a deposit, then start all over again. Easy as that!

In addition to the community-wide program, residents are also encouraged to compost at home in accordance with city ordinance.

For a list of items accepted at the food scrap compost bins, click here.

13 Things You Can't Recycle In Michigan Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson