Eco-Friendly Food Scrap Recycling Program Starts in Michigan Town

No compost bin? No problem!

One Michigan community is testing a new program to help eliminate waste and nourish our soil at the same time. Want to help do your part?

According to My Green Michigan, "nearly 81% of Americans feel we aren't doing enough as a society to combat wastefulness" and that includes food waste.

Actually, food waste happens to be one of my biggest pet peeves. Especially in this tough economic climate I hate paying an egregious amount of money for a spring salad mix only for it to turn to mush two days later because I didn't use it fast enough. That's basically like taking a crisp $5 and tossing it in the trash!

Tossing out old food and food scraps makes me feel so much guilt for not using every bit of what I paid for, especially knowing there's so much food insecurity in the United States and in our own communities, but at least now my loss can be the Earth's gain!

As a current apartment-dweller it's not exactly easy for my household to compost. Sure my complex provides trash bins and even recycling bins, but the city of Portage, Michigan is taking it to the next level.

In January 2025 The City of Portage MI announced a new Food Scraps Recycling Program on their Facebook page:

lime green bins have been installed and are ready for your food scraps! Collect your food scraps in a container that works for your home – a lidded bowl, compostable bag, countertop bin, or even a 5-gallon bucket. When you’re ready, drop off your scraps at one of ten conveniently located lime-green bins throughout the city.

The city adds this is a pilot program which will end December 2025; after which the city will analyze the program's effectiveness and decide whether to make it permanent. Currently a similar program exists in Lansing, Michigan. For now you can find the lime green composting bins at the following locations:

Westfield Park



Harbor West Park



Marlow Street Cul-de-sac



Portage Creek Bicentennial Park



Lakeview Park



Oakland Drive Park



Ramona Park



West Lake Nature Preserve



Schrier Park



Lexington Green Park

