Spirit Airlines Collapse May Hit Indiana Family Vacation Budgets

The collapse of one of the nation’s most popular budget airlines could mean longer travel times and higher costs for Indiana travelers, with fewer nonstop flights available.

Here's what Indiana travelers should expect:

Get our free mobile app

Travel experts say those looking to fly in the near future can expect higher costs, fewer value options, and more trip itinerary changes versus outright cancellations this summer.

What originally started in the '60s as a ground/air delivery business grew into one of the nation's most well-known, budget friendly airlines of the modern era. That is, until it recently came crashing down. What does the future of budget air travel look like now?

Aviation and industry experts, such as Selim Ozyurek with WMU's College of Aviation told The Detroit News what we should brace for:

Smaller or leisure-focused airports could lose service altogether. It means fewer choices and higher prices for travelers, and less competition and higher prices for the airlines.

This means those budget travelers who rely heavily on low-cost, no-frills fares for are likely to feel the biggest impact. Those quick trips to Orlando-Sanford for spring break are going to start costing and arm and a leg.

Thankfully, experts tell The Detroit News the fallout from Spirit's collapse may be short-lived as it's likely other major carriers such as Delta and United Airlines will pick up the slack by expanding and adjusting their own routes to accommodate demands.

But, expect to pay up for it.

Between the rising cost of fertilizers for farmers, skyrocketing gas prices, and now bankrupt airlines, a cheap staycation is looking like the way to go this summer. Has the Spirit shutdown affected your summer vacation plans?

Rejected License Plates by the Indiana BMV in 2025 Since the start of the year, over 700 personalized license plate requests have been denied in Indiana. Many were too vulgar to include on this list, but you might get a good laugh at some of the best ones that were rejected. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams