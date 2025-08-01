Kalamazoo Black Male Alliance Host Inaugural Cookout

The Kalamazoo Black Male Alliance was created to foster a community of support for the well-being of black males of all ages. They are dedicated to providing a space for black males in the Kalamazoo area to feel supported and have resources for advancement and growth.

They host several different events throughout the year that are all tailored towards different missions that are all focused on the overall goal of improving the well-being of black males in three major areas: education, wellness, and support. Programs and organizations like the Kalamazoo Black Male Alliance are so important to the growth of society and making everyone feel supported.

Are You Free To Attend The KBMA Inaugural Cookout?

Most of their events are for black males only as they are looking to provide a comfortable space where most people can relate. This month, they are looking to host an event that's open to more than just black males to showcase how great they are to the community.

The Kalamazoo Black Male Alliance will be hosting their inaugural cookout on August 9th, something they are hoping to turn into a yearly event. The cookout will be held from 3pm-9pm at the Spring Valley Park Pavilion and is a free event that just requires an RSVP.

They are encouraging visitors to bring their families and be prepared to have a great time as there will be games, food, drinks, and giveaways. There will also be a DJ providing music for a day of fun unity and celebration. You can find more information on the Facebook event page.

