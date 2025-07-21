New Barbecue Restaurant Pops Up In Kalamazoo

While Michigan may not be the south, there are many great places to get amazing barbecue within the Mitten State. I can think of a few places here in town that will give you some of the best barbecue in the world. Take a trip to Lil Bro's, G and S BBQ, Pops Guts, or Grub N Stuff and you'll find that great barbecue exist in the North.

Although there is good barbecue up here, our tastebuds don't crave it nearly as much as our southern counterparts which means some of our barbecue businesses aren't as fruitful as others. That rang true for Dickey's who had a franchise location in Kalamazoo on Stadium Drive before filing for bankruptcy and closing the doors.

Now, the owners of that franchise location are looking to try their hand at the barbecue business in Kalamazoo again, just with a slight twist. The former owners of Dickey's is reopening in the same spot on Stadium drive under a new name, Smokin Dutchman BBQ. They opened on June 30th with an updated menu.

Looking For Some Barbecue In Kalamazoo?

Krage Fox felt like he was being held back by the franchise model and wanted to find another way to achieve his dream. Now, he's looking to take over the barbecue game in how own way. MLive via MSN reports on the menu:

The Smokin Dutchman offers a chicken sandwich combo or a kielbasa combo for $11.99. Each comes with a drink and a choice from sides including Italian green beans with bacon and onion, macaroni and cheese, loaded mashed potato casserole, crispy fried okra, waffle fries and more. Brisket, wings, pulled pork, ribs, turkey and sliders are also on the menu. Combination plates include a three-meat plate for $18.99. Meat can be bought by the pound, like brisket ($7.99), pulled pork ($5.49) and others. “Stack creations” like a brisket-topped mac and cheese allow customers to combine different things.

They will also offer catering options and even collaborations with local businesses like the one they currently have with Schultz Sweets that they serve for dessert. It's one of the many ways they can connect their customers to local gems. The Smokin Dutchman is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and is closed Sundays.