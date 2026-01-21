This Friday night is expected to be the coldest of the year, with temps around 12 below zero in Southwest Michigan. Here's what you need to know.

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek are expecting double-digit below-zero temperatures this weekend. In fact, Southwest Michigan will likely remain below zero for high temperatures through the beginning of February.

When Kalamazoo hit 34 degrees on January 16th, that was our last moment above the freezing mark for a long time. We may not see mid-thirties again until the second week of February. This cold snap is expected to intensify from this Thursday night through Monday of next week.

How cold will it get in Kalamazoo?

Thursday Night: Snow showers. Low 1. (Wind Chills -11)

Snow showers. Friday: Snow showers. High 6.

Snow showers. High 6. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low -10.

Partly cloudy skies. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8. Saturday Night: Snow showers. Low -3.

Snow showers. Sunday: Snow showers. High 13.

Snow showers. High 13. Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 0.

Mostly Cloudy. Low 0. Monday : Sunny. High 18.

: Sunny. High 18. Monday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 5.

How cold will it get in Battle Creek?

Thursday Night: Snow showers. Low 1. (Wind Chills -10)

Snow showers. Friday: Snow showers. High 6.

Snow showers. High 6. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low -12.

Partly cloudy skies. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8. Saturday Night: Snow showers. Low -3.

Snow showers. Sunday: Snow showers. High 13.

Snow showers. High 13. Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 0.

Mostly Cloudy. Low 0. Monday : Sunny. High 18.

: Sunny. High 18. Monday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 5.

(The Kalamazoo and Battle Creek forecasts were sourced from the National Weather Service.)

Exactly a year ago today, Kalamazoo experienced its coldest day of 2025 with a low temp of 7 below zero. We will likely get colder this Friday Night, but thankfully, we won't break the record.

The coldest day in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek in the last 100 years happened on January 19, 1994, when both cities hit 20 below zero, according to ExtremeWeatherWatch.com, which pulled its data from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport for Kalamazoo and the Battle Creek 5NW for Battle Creek.

What should one do in below zero temperatures?

You should avoid going outside if you can. However, if you must be outside, please take precautions.

Dress in layers.

Cover extremities to protect your hands, feet, ears, nose, and mouth.

Stay dry.

Limit your activity.

Watch for numbness, stinging, confusion, or slurred speech.

