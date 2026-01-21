Southwest Michigan Weather Alert: Temps Falling Way Below Zero

Southwest Michigan Weather Alert: Temps Falling Way Below Zero

Photo by Sebastian Schuster on Unsplash

This Friday night is expected to be the coldest of the year, with temps around 12 below zero in Southwest Michigan.  Here's what you need to know.

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek are expecting double-digit below-zero temperatures this weekend.  In fact, Southwest Michigan will likely remain below zero for high temperatures through the beginning of February.

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

When Kalamazoo hit 34 degrees on January 16th, that was our last moment above the freezing mark for a long time.  We may not see mid-thirties again until the second week of February.  This cold snap is expected to intensify from this Thursday night through Monday of next week.

Photo by Sebastian Schuster on Unsplash
loading...

 

How cold will it get in Kalamazoo?

  • Thursday Night:  Snow showers.  Low 1. (Wind Chills -11)
  • Friday:  Snow showers.  High 6.
  • Friday Night:  Partly cloudy skies. Low -10.
  • Saturday:  Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8.
  • Saturday Night: Snow showers. Low -3.
  • Sunday: Snow showers. High 13.
  • Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 0.
  • Monday: Sunny. High 18.
  • Monday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 5.

 

How cold will it get in Battle Creek?

  • Thursday Night:  Snow showers.  Low 1.  (Wind Chills -10)
  • Friday:  Snow showers.  High 6.
  • Friday Night:  Partly cloudy skies. Low -12.
  • Saturday:  Partly sunny skies with a chance of snow showers. High 8.
  • Saturday Night: Snow showers. Low -3.
  • Sunday: Snow showers. High 13.
  • Sunday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 0.
  • Monday: Sunny. High 18.
  • Monday Night: Mostly Cloudy. Low 5.

(The Kalamazoo and Battle Creek forecasts were sourced from the National Weather Service.)

 

 

Exactly a year ago today, Kalamazoo experienced its coldest day of 2025 with a low temp of 7 below zero.  We will likely get colder this Friday Night, but thankfully, we won't break the record.

The coldest day in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek in the last 100 years happened on January 19, 1994, when both cities hit 20 below zero, according to ExtremeWeatherWatch.com, which pulled its data from the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport for Kalamazoo and the Battle Creek 5NW for Battle Creek.

 

What should one do in below zero temperatures?

You should avoid going outside if you can.  However, if you must be outside, please take precautions.

  • Dress in layers.
  • Cover extremities to protect your hands, feet, ears, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay dry.
  • Limit your activity.
  • Watch for numbness, stinging, confusion, or slurred speech.

 

These 5 Michigan Weather Records May Never Be Broken

These five weather records that have happened in Michigan are so extreme there's a good chance they'll never be broken again.

Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh

 

 

The 10 Worst Airports For Weather Delays in America

The saviors of vacations at InsureMyTrip had their crack researchers analyze the latest Department of Transportation (DOT) date to determine which airports in the United States Mother Nature is most inclined to mess with. Here are InsureMyTrip's Top 10 Airports with the Highest Percentage of Weather Delays.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

Filed Under: Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Weather

More From WKFR