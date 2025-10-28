Indiana Starbucks Locations Impacted by Nationwide Closures

The latest round of closures from the popular coffee chain is affecting nearly 450 locations. Was your local Starbucks on the list?

Times are tough for pretty much every business right now, big or small. However, you know it must be really bad when the big box giants and nationwide chains start to take a dive.

Get our free mobile app

Despite corporations like gas station chain Wawa announcing plans for 60 new locations across Indiana within the next several years, big-time brand Starbucks has been taking a dive, recently announcing a new restructuring plan that could close about 1% of its North American stores, according to Investopedia.

Starbucks finds itself caught between its leadership's vision of cozy coffeehouses and the reality that most of America's coffee purchases happen via apps and drive-throughs. While the company is closing hundreds of stores and pivoting to what analysts say is a more traditional playbook focused on margins and Wall Street, you might need to switch up your morning coffee routine -- Investopedia

I guess that whole writing on cups thing didn't pan out quite like they had hoped it would!

So far the Indy Star has reported two Starbucks closures in the Hoosier State: one at 1906 US Hwy 41 in Schererville and the other at 2732 N State Rd 9 in Greenfield.

According to the Indy Star these closures will result in the loss of 900 employees. Experts estimate this could mean 450 to 520 locations, though Starbucks hasn't confirmed exact numbers of stores it will close or which stores will be affected. A September 2025 memo from Starbucks says,

Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations...During the review, we identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed.

15 Indiana Cities With the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Canva

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers Indiana Residents Should Block Now According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart