Ford Recalls Over 600,000 Vehicles For Seatbelt & Camera Issues

Purchasing a car is one of the biggest decisions someone will make in their life and is often times one of the most expensive purchases someone ever makes. People spend weeks if not months of their time researching, test driving, and crunching numbers during their car search. People fall in love with their cars and are devastated when something happens to them.

That's why it's frustrating when something randomly goes wrong with your car, especially when it isn't your fault. Falling victim to a recall can be annoying, as many people, including myself believe that there should be stricter guidelines in place before products are available for purchase. At least the repairs/refund are free depending on what product is being recalled.

Ford, a Michigan based auto manufacturer has recalled several different makes and models of their vehicles for camera display and seatbelt issues that pose a safety threat to drivers and their passengers.

Has Your Ford Vehicle Been Having Seatbelt or Camera Display Issues?

Reuters via MSN reports:

Ford is recalling nearly 625,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to seatbelt and rear-view camera display problems, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday. The seatbelt recall affects 332,778 Ford Mustang vehicles, while the camera display issue recall covers 291,901 F-250, F-350 and F-450 super duty trucks, according to NHTSA notices.

Ford has announced that they will update the image processing module software for those experiencing camera display issues while inspecting and making replacements for those who are experiencing seatbelt malfunctions. They may also remove pieces of carpet that touching the seatbelt.