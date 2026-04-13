White rice is a staple in Indiana homes as an easy side or main dish. However, Indiana residents are urged to check their cupboards for a popular brand of rice that could contain a dangerous bite.

White Rice Recalled From Indiana Stores Due To Foreign Material

A popular brand of rice sold at major retail stores has been voluntarily recalled for the “possible presence of foreign material,” Lundberg Family Farms confirmed to USA TODAY that it issued a voluntary Class II recall of approximately 4,500 cases of rice.

The affected product may contain foreign material that could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences; it is unclear what the exact foreign material is (wood, metal, and plastic are the most likely suspects). Wegmans Food Markets, which sells the product and was the first to announce the recall on April 4, has pulled it from store shelves. Sprouts, Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods also sell the brand but have not announced the recall.

The recall affects 2-pound Regenerative Organic Certified White Jasmine Rice pouches with the following label information:

The Universal Product Code is 073416- 040281.

The best-by dates are 2/1/2027 and 2/2/2027.

The lot codes are 260201 and 260202.

Lundberg Family Farms also stated that no injuries have been reported as a result of the potential contamination, adding that the recall has been reported to the FDA. Customers should not consume the product and either throw it away or contact their place of purchase regarding possible refunds.

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