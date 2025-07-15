The statewide rollout is already underway.

Indianapolis just saw the grand opening of the 4th Wawa store in the Hoosier State. Never heard of the chain of convenience stores? You're not alone!

With over 1,100 stores open across 12 states the Pennsylvania-based chain known for its made-to-order hoagies is finally expanding into the Midwest.

A staple of the East Coast you'll find Wawas scattered across New Jersey, Virginia, and Delaware. I only learned of Wawa's existence because I made a friend who was originally from Maryland who told me all about the deliciousness I was missing out on.

Note: if you really want to get an East Coast-er riled up ask them which convenience chain has the better food, Wawa or Sheetz?

Indiana's newest Wawa opened July 10, 2025 bringing the total number of locations in the state to four now, including Clarksville, Noblesville, and Daleville-- and that number is only expected to grow in the coming years.

According to the Indy Star the company plans to have 8 stores operational by the end of the year and is planning to bring the total number of Indiana stores to 60 over the next several years. No word at this time on where the future Indiana Wawa locations will be.

Sure, Wawa sounds great and all, but when are we going to get a Buc-ees?!

In addition to hoagies Wawa offers fresh pizzas, burritos, chicken sandwiches, salads, and breakfast items offering online order and via mobile app. All locations also sell fuel.

