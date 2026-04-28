The popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store chain has a reputation that precedes it. Similar to chains like Buc-ee's and Wawa, Sheetz is not simply a gas station-- it's the destination!

Soon, Sheetz will expand their footprint in the Midwest with 100 new stores planned across Indiana.

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Now, I'm a Sheetz novice having never set foot inside one, but I do know a surefire way to get an East Coast-er riled up: Ask them which convenience chain has the better food, Wawa or Sheetz?

I wasn’t familiar with the chain until I told a friend from Baltimore that I was heading out East. She immediately reacted, "Oh, I'm so jealous. You absolutely MUST stop and get lunch at Sheetz while you're out there!". I had no idea people felt so strongly about a gas station.

But that's the thing, Sheetz is not just a gas station. Sheetz is a dining destination! The chain is known for its fresh, made to order Subz, Sidez, milkshakes, and more.

I foresee Sheetz becoming a household name across the Hoosier State as the company has announced plans to build 100 locations in Indiana over the next decade. According to a report from Indiana's WTHR, a statement from the company included the following:

Over the past several years, we have received a significant number of inquiries from Indiana residents who want to see Sheetz in their communities...It is an exciting time for Sheetz, and we look forward to giving customers everything they need in one stop, creating quality jobs and being a positive force in the Indiana communities we serve. -- Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz

According to the news outlet, all Sheetz stores are open 24 hours per day, 365 days per year, and most locations also have a gas station. Sheetz aims to open their first Indiana location in the Indianapolis area in 2027.

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