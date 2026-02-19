There are a lot of exciting things happening in the night skies above Indiana. Don't miss the upcoming total lunar eclipse as it's The Hoosier State's last total lunar eclipse until 2029!

Here's what we know as far as best viewing times and conditions for the eclipse in Indiana:

Get our free mobile app

Early risers in Indiana will be treated to a rare phenomenon in the sky during the morning hours of Tuesday, March 3: not only can you witness a total lunar eclipse, but it will be a total eclipse of a supermoon!

March's "Worm Moon" will turn blood-red in the hours just before sunrise. Even though I’ve witnessed total lunar eclipses before, there’s something eerily magical about getting up early just to see the Moon bathed in red during this special celestial event.

What Happens During a Total Lunar Eclipse?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth comes between the Sun and Moon casting its eerie red shadow across the giant orb. According to Space and Telescope, the total lunar eclipse will begin in Indiana just before dawn on Tuesday, March 3. The Moon will first enter Earth's shadow (penumbra) at 3:44 a.m. EST and will be fully covered by 6:04 a.m., with full totality finishing at 7:02 a.m.

The entire eclipse process will end around 7:24 a.m. EST, with sunrise estimated to be around 7:15-7:17 a.m. on the morning of March 3rd. Now, the only thing that can stand in our way? Weather! Let's hope Mother Nature gifts us nice clear skies that morning for perfect eclipse-viewing conditions.

The Top 20 Best Public High Schools In Indiana Niche released its list of the best public high schools in Indiana, based on factors such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, high school ratings, and millions of reviews from students and parents collected from the U.S. Department of Education. Gallery Credit: Canva