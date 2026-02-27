Scam artists are becoming more sophisticated, with criminals using AI and other tools to create more convincing impersonations and schemes. And officials are warning of job scams on the rise in Indiana that could syphon financial accounts.

Indiana Residents Warned Job-Related Scams Are On The Rise

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), job scams are becoming more widespread due to a combination of economic uncertainty, high competition for jobs, and the growth of online recruiting platforms. Criminals promote fake job opportunities that claim to offer employment but are instead used to collect personal information and could lead to an empty bank account.

Scammers often use the name of an employee from a large company and craft a job posting that matches similar positions. An initial red flag is that scammers usually make the job sound very appealing. Some scammers post fake jobs, and others reach out through direct messages or texts.

The FTC warns that the threat is growing and offers a few ways to avoid becoming a victim:

Search online. Look up the name of the company or the person who’s hiring you, plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” No complaints? It doesn’t guarantee that a company is honest, but complaints can tip you off to possible problems.

Look up the name of the company or the person who’s hiring you, plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” No complaints? It doesn’t guarantee that a company is honest, but complaints can tip you off to possible problems. Never pay to play . If a position requires you to pay, it’s a scam.

. If a position requires you to pay, it’s a scam. Don’t share your personal information without an in-person meeting, if possible. You should not have to provide any personal data until you have been hired.

