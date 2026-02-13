Many Indiana residents are ready to usher in longer days and warmer weather after a long, cold, and snowy winter. But before the weather warms up, one sure sign of a new season is the preparation for Daylight Saving time. So, when do we officially 'Spring Forward' in the Hoosier State?

Daylight Saving Time 2026: When Do We Spring Forward In Indiana?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, moving the clocks forward 1 hour in the spring gives us more daylight during summer evenings, while moving them back 1 hour in the fall gives us more daylight during winter mornings. Most states in the U.S., including Indiana, continue to observe Daylight Saving Time (DST).

There have been several attempts to change DST. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the "Sunshine Protection Act" to permanently establish daylight saving time. However, the bill was never voted on by the House of Representatives.

And, in 2026, we will get to “spring forward” a little bit earlier.

This year’s spring DST will take place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8. At that time, clocks will “spring forward” an hour, giving most people in the U.S. an extra hour of sunlight in the evening. After Daylight Saving Time begins and through the summer months, the period is called “Daylight Time,” or "DT". When Daylight Saving Time ends, we return to “Standard Time” or “ST.”

Not all states observe daylight saving time. Currently, daylight saving time is not observed in the following states and territories:

Hawaii

Arizona (except for the Navajo Nation)

American Samoa

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

The U.S. Virgin Islands

