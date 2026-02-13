Indiana Pizza Hut Locations May Be Impacted by Mass Closings

Like many other fast-casual chains, Yum! Brands says its ongoing business restructuring is driving the planned Pizza Hut closures. First Wendy's, then Noodles and Company, and now one of our favorite pizza chains.

When was the last time you set foot inside a Pizza Hut?

Get our free mobile app

I'm not sure if I can recall myself either. These days it seems most Pizza Hut locations cater to pizza pick-up and delivery versus dine-in, but remember how Pizza Huts used to be? With the chunky red cups, old school salad bar, and jukebox in the corner? Simpler times.

Did you know Pizza Hut Classic is a thing? According to The Retrologist there are 4 old school dine-in retro Pizza Hut locations complete with red cups and classic logo located in: Fort Wayne, Paoli, Portland, and Warsaw.

Multiple news outlets, including WZZM13, are reporting impending mass closures as part of a major "strategic review" by Yum! Brand, the parent company of Pizza Hut. The business announced they have plans to shutter 250 underperforming locations nationwide. In fact, Yum! Brands are actually considering selling the entire Pizza Hut chain!

The closures are tied to the company's "Hut Forward" program, which officials said would result in a global decline of Pizza Hut locations and a 15% profit decrease, CFO Ron Roy said during the earnings call...An estimated 250 Pizza Hut locations are expected to close during the first half of 2026

While Pizza Hut representatives have not yet confirmed which locations may close, we plan to keep a watchful eye as no doubt Indiana will quite certainly be included on that list.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Indiana Indiana has strict regulations to protect the environment and public health. Certain items are illegal to throw away in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson