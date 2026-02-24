Frozen foods are staples in many Indiana homes, providing convenient options for dinners, sides, and desserts. However, Indiana residents should check their freezers for a frozen food item that could lead to a dangerous bite.

Popular Frozen Item Sold At Indiana Aldi Stores May Contain Metal

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall of nearly 10,000 pounds of frozen meatballs sold at Aldi stores due to concerns of metal contamination.

FSIS received a customer complaint about finding metal fragments in their meatballs, which led to the Class 1 recall—the highest possible designation the agency assigns to recalled products. A Class 1 recall means that there is “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the agency.

Get our free mobile app

Rosina Food Products Inc. of West Seneca, NY, is recalling 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatballs with the following label information:

32-ounce bags of Bremer Family Style Italian Meatballs with a best-by date of 10/30/26, timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20, and the establishment number EST. 4286B in the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have the recalled frozen item on hand, dispose of it or return to your local Aldi for a potential refund. For questions regarding this announcement, contact the customer service line for Rosina Food Products, Inc. at 1-888-767-4621 or email CService@rosina.com.

These Are the Worst Graded Hospitals in Indiana A recent report by The Leapfrog Group found the Indiana hospitals with failing to nearly failing grades. You may or may not be surprised by which hospitals have the worst grades when it comes to patient safety. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams