Many Indiana residents keep a jar of peanut butter in the cupboard for a tasty dip with fresh fruit or paired with their favorite for a delicious sandwich. However, residents are warned to hold off on making those PB & J sandwiches after a major peanut butter recall hits Indiana stores.

Major Peanut Butter Recall In Indiana Over 'Foreign Materials'

According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a recall of more than 20,000 peanut butter products sold in 40 states, including Indiana, has been reclassified. Three peanut butter products that may contain pieces of "blue plastic" were voluntarily recalled by Ventura Foods and sold under multiple brand names and varieties.

Although the recall was initiated in 2025, the FDA reclassified it Feb. 12 as a Class II recall, meaning exposure could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences. The recall affects the following items:

Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter (21g), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter (21.2g), distributed by Sysco Corporation.

Katy's Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter (21g), marketed by Independent Marketing Alliance.

Creamy Peanut Butter Poco Pac (32g), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Creamy Peanut Butter (21g), distributed by US Foods

Peanut Butter (0.5 oz. & 0.75 oz.), distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Peanut Butter Creamy (21g), distributed exclusively by Gordon Food Service.

Creamy Peanut Butter (32g)/Grape Jelly (28g) Poco Pac, distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Creamy Peanut (32g)/Strawberry Jam (28g) Poco Pac, distributed by Dyma Brands, Inc.

Some of the products were distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc., US Foods, Sysco Corporation, Gordon Food Service, and Independent Marketing Alliance. A complete list of lot numbers can be found on the official recall page.

