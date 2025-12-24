Could Mask Mandates Return to Indiana Hospitals This Season?

While Covid and flu cases continue to climb, hospitals in states like New Jersey, California, and Illinois have reinstated mask mandates. Will Indiana be next?

As some nearby hospital systems, like Michigan's Detroit Medical Center (DMC), have begun enforcing new visitor restrictions in an effort to reduce the spread of not only the flu, but other respiratory illnesses. Here's the latest news out of Indiana:

According to The Detroit Free Press these visitor restrictions at the DMC are in response to the health center seeing its flu positivity rate surge to nearly 21% over Thanksgiving week. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report that although Covid numbers remain low nationwide, "Seasonal influenza activity continues to increase across the country."

What's the Status in Indiana?

Reports from the Indiana Capital Chronicle claim that unfortunately, Indiana Department of Health reported its first flu-related death of the 2025-26 season on October 27th adding,

During flu season, which typically runs from October through May, hundreds of people become ill from influenza, according to IDOH. Some cases are fatal. More than 660 Hoosiers died after contracting influenza during the 2024-25 flu season. -- Indiana Capital Chronicle

On Thursday, December 18, hospitals in Indiana's Marion County shared a press release regarding updated visitor policies at local healthcare centers. During the week of December 22nd, no visitors under age 18 will be allowed inside the facilities nor anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness:

Marion County hospitals participating in the temporary visitor restrictions include those within Community Health Network, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent, Indiana University Health, and Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. -- Marion County Public Health Department

For more information on updated visitor policies, click here.

