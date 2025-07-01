Michigan and Indiana: Do Not Use These Passwords
The personal data of nearly 20 billion people has already been hacked so far in 2025. You need to change your passwords ASAP.
Your personal information is at risk if you currently use passwords like 'secret', '123456', or 'password'. Recently, a list of the most commonly hacked passwords was published in the hopes that people would change their passwords for their safety. Here's how Nordpass came up with their findings.
We reviewed and analyzed a 2.5TB database extracted from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web. No personal data was acquired or purchased to conduct this study.
READ MORE: Anker Power Banks Recalled In Michigan For Fire Hazard
Hackers can compromise any account that uses one of the passwords below in under one second.
20 Most Commonly Used Passwords in Michigan and Indiana
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #1
- Password: secret
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 328,831
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #2
- Password: 123456
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 260,428
Get our free mobile app
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #3
- Password: password
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 227,219
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #4
- Password: qwerty123
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 209,395
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #5
- Password: qwerty1
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 201,365
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #6
- Password: 123456789
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 87,433
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #7
- Password: password1
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 55,502
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #8
- Password: 12345678
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 52,778
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #9
- Password: 12345
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 49,284
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #10
- Password: abc123
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 44,255
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #11
- Password: qwerty
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 42,577
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #12
- Password: iloveyou
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 30,708
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #13
- Password: Password
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 28,272
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #14
- Password: baseball
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,884
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #15
- Password: 1234567
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,653
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #16
- Password: 111111
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 26,591
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #17
- Password: princess
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,793
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #18
- Password: football
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,584
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #19
- Password: monkey
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,453
- Most Commonly Used Rank: #20
- Password: sunshine
- Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,441
How can I protect myself from being hacked?
- Whether you are using any of the passwords above or not, you should change your passwords due to the record-breaking number of breached accounts in 2025.
- Use multifactor authentication when you can.
- Use a password app that will help you create strong passwords and store them.
- Do NOT use the same password on more than one account.
8 Things To Do If You Paid A Phone Scammer
Merciless phone scammers are targeting unaware folks with schemes involving pleas for charity, car warranties, unpaid traffic tickets, you name it. The Federal Trade Commission says, "Scammers often ask you to pay in ways that make it tough to get your money back. No matter what payment method you used to pay, the sooner you act, the better."
If you have paid one of these scammers and then realize you have been scammed, here are 8 tips from the Federal Trade Commission, on what to do if you have paid a scammer.
Gallery Credit: Brad Carpenter/Federal Trade Commission/Canva