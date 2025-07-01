The personal data of nearly 20 billion people has already been hacked so far in 2025. You need to change your passwords ASAP.

Your personal information is at risk if you currently use passwords like 'secret', '123456', or 'password'. Recently, a list of the most commonly hacked passwords was published in the hopes that people would change their passwords for their safety. Here's how Nordpass came up with their findings.

We reviewed and analyzed a 2.5TB database extracted from various publicly available sources, including those on the dark web. No personal data was acquired or purchased to conduct this study.

Most hacked passwords in Michigan and Indiana Canva loading...

READ MORE: Anker Power Banks Recalled In Michigan For Fire Hazard

Hackers can compromise any account that uses one of the passwords below in under one second.

20 Most Commonly Used Passwords in Michigan and Indiana

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #1

#1 Password: secret

secret Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 328,831

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #2

#2 Password: 123456

123456 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 260,428

Get our free mobile app

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #3

#3 Password: password

password Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 227,219

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #4

#4 Password: qwerty123

qwerty123 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 209,395

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #5

#5 Password: qwerty1

qwerty1 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 201,365

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #6

#6 Password: 123456789

123456789 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 87,433

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #7

#7 Password: password1

password1 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 55,502

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #8

#8 Password: 12345678

12345678 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 52,778

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #9

#9 Password: 12345

12345 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 49,284

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #10

#10 Password: abc123

abc123 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 44,255

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #11

#11 Password: qwerty

qwerty Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 42,577

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #12

#12 Password: iloveyou

iloveyou Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 30,708

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #13

#13 Password: Password

Password Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 28,272

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #14

#14 Password: baseball

baseball Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,884

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #15

#15 Password: 1234567

1234567 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 27,653

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #16

#16 Password: 111111

111111 Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 26,591

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #17

#17 Password: princess

princess Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,793

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #18

#18 Password: football

football Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,584

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #19

#19 Password: monkey

monkey Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,453

common passwords Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

Most Commonly Used Rank: #20

#20 Password: sunshine

sunshine Number of times this password was used in the United States last year: 25,441

How can I protect myself from being hacked?

Whether you are using any of the passwords above or not, you should change your passwords due to the record-breaking number of breached accounts in 2025.

Use multifactor authentication when you can.

Use a password app that will help you create strong passwords and store them.

Do NOT use the same password on more than one account.