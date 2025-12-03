Fifteen hospitals in Indiana earned top marks for patient safety, showcasing their commitment to care, but there's still room for improvement across the board.

Every six months, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card based on patient safety for 73 Indiana hospitals.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

Indiana hospitals overall came out looking decent, but not great, in the Fall 2025 report from the Leapfrog Group.

Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Fall 2025

Number of Hospitals with an A: 15

Number of Hospitals with a B: 24

Number of Hospitals with a C: 23

Number of Hospitals with a D: 10

Number of Hospitals with an F: 0

Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 1

Leapfrog graded 73 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 15 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Fall 2025 report.

15 Safest Indiana Hospitals

Bluffton Regional Medical Center

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Franciscan Health Munster

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Safety Problems

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health - La Porte

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Hospital Randallia

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Huntington Hospital

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

