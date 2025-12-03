Fifteen Indiana Hospitals Earned Top Marks For Patient Safety

Fifteen Indiana Hospitals Earned Top Marks For Patient Safety

Photo by Natanael Melchor on Unsplash

Fifteen hospitals in Indiana earned top marks for patient safety, showcasing their commitment to care, but there's still room for improvement across the board.

Every six months, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card based on patient safety for 73 Indiana hospitals.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

 

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Indiana hospitals overall came out looking decent, but not great, in the Fall 2025 report from the Leapfrog Group.

Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Fall 2025

  • Number of Hospitals with an A: 15
  • Number of Hospitals with a B: 24
  • Number of Hospitals with a C: 23
  • Number of Hospitals with a D: 10
  • Number of Hospitals with an F: 0
  • Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 1

Leapfrog graded 73 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 15 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Fall 2025 report.

15 Safest Indiana Hospitals

 

Bluffton Regional Medical Center

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Franciscan Health Munster
Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
loading...
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin
Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
loading...
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Safety Problems
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health - La Porte

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison
Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
loading...
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Hospital Randallia
Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
loading...
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Huntington Hospital

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne

Canva
loading...

 

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City

Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg
Canva
loading...

The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

 

17 Michigan Hospitals Receive A Rating For Safety in Fall 2025

You'll find Michigan's 17 safest hospitals listed below in alphabetical order according to HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Google Street view

 

Filed Under: Hospital, Indiana
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR