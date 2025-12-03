Fifteen Indiana Hospitals Earned Top Marks For Patient Safety
Fifteen hospitals in Indiana earned top marks for patient safety, showcasing their commitment to care, but there's still room for improvement across the board.
Every six months, Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card based on patient safety for 73 Indiana hospitals.
For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.
Indiana hospitals overall came out looking decent, but not great, in the Fall 2025 report from the Leapfrog Group.
Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Fall 2025
- Number of Hospitals with an A: 15
- Number of Hospitals with a B: 24
- Number of Hospitals with a C: 23
- Number of Hospitals with a D: 10
- Number of Hospitals with an F: 0
- Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 1
Leapfrog graded 73 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 15 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Fall 2025 report.
15 Safest Indiana Hospitals
Bluffton Regional Medical Center
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Safety Problems
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health - La Porte
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Lutheran Downtown Hospital in Fort Wayne
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Huntington Hospital
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
