The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana this Winter

The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana this Winter

Getty Images for Global Citizen

Catch exciting winter concerts in Indiana with artists like Shaggy, Vanilla Ice, and New Edition, offering great performances from December to February.

Below you'll find the biggest concerts coming to Indiana for the Winter of 2025/2026 in order by date.  Which show are you the most excited to see?

(If you're looking for Michigan's winter concert lineup, tap here.

Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana This Winter

Saturday, December 27

 

Wednesday, December 31st

Getty Images
loading...

 

Saturday, January 3rd

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: H-Town with Changing Faces
  • Venue: La Flaca
  • City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, January 10th

Dana Marshall
loading...
Getty Images
loading...

 

Thursday, January 15th

Getty Images
loading...

 

Friday, January 16th

Getty Images
loading...
Getty Images
loading...
Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Henry Lee Summer
  • Venue:  8 Seconds
  • City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, January 17th

Getty Images
loading...

 

Friday, January 23rd

Dana Marshall
loading...
  • Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC
  • Venue:  The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
  • City: Hammond
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund
loading...
Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Josh Turner
  • Venue:  Long Center for the Performing Arts
  • City: Lafayette

 

Saturday, January 24th

Getty Images
loading...

 

Tuesday, January 27th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
  • Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • City: Indianapolis

 

Saturday, January 31st

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Joe Nichols
  • Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
  • City: Shipshewana

 

Thursday, February 5th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: LOCASH
  • Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
  • City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, February 7th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Rascal Flatts with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane
  • Venue:  Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • City: Indianapolis

 

Tuesday, February 10th

Getty Images,
loading...
  • Artist: The Offspring with Bad Religion
  • Venue:  Ford Center
  • City: Evansville

 

Friday, February 13th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Plain White T's
  • Venue:  Honeywell Center - Ford Theater
  • City: Wabash
  • Artist: Kansas
  • Venue:  Hatfield Hall Theater
  • City: Terre Haute
Getty Images for BMI
loading...
  • Artist: Scotty McCreery
  • Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
  • City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, February 14th

  • Artist: Kansas
  • Venue:  Paramount Theatre
  • City: Anderson
Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Plain White T's
  • Venue:  Jasper Arts Center
  • City: Jasper
  • Artist: The Whispers with Deniece Williams
  • Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
  • City: Gary
Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Bret Michaels
  • Venue:  Belterra Casino Resort And Spa
  • City: Florence

Sunday, February 15th

Getty Images for ESSENCE
loading...
  • Artist: Musiq Soulchild with Ro James
  • Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
  • City: Gary

 

Thursday, February 19th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
  • Venue:  Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • City: Indianapolis
Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Eli Young Band
  • Venue:  Brown County Music Center
  • City: Nashville

 

Friday, February 20th

Getty Images for The Toy Foundat
loading...
  • Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms
  • Venue:  Fishers Event Center
  • City: Fishers

 

Saturday, February 21st

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
loading...
  • Artist: Three Days Grace with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait
  • Venue:  Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
  • City: Fort Wayne

 

Saturday, February 28th

  • Artist: Julian "Jumpin" Perez with La Bouche and Quad City DJ's
  • Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
  • City: Gary

 

Friday, March 6th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Tommy James & the Shondells
  • Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
  • City: Shipshewana

 

Saturday, March 7th

Getty Images for Freuds
loading...
  • Artist: Boy George with Culture Club
  • Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
  • City: Gary

 

Wednesday, March 11th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Candlebox with Nick Brown
  • Venue: The Victory Theatre
  • City: Evansville

 

Thursday, March 12th

  • Artist: Three Dog Night
  • Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
  • City:  Shipshewana

 

Friday, March 13th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Sawyer Brown
  • Venue:  Brown County Music Center
  • City:  Nashville

 

Saturday, March 14th

Getty Images for Global Citizen
loading...
  • Artist: Cardi B
  • Venue:  Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • City:  Indianapolis
Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Filter with Finger Eleven and Local H
  • Venue:  HiFi
  • City:  Indianapolis
Getty Images for Hollywood Chris
loading...
  • Artist: Sebastian Bach
  • Venue:  Belterra Casino Resort And Spa
  • City:  Florence

 

Sunday, March 15th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Lucinda Williams and Heart
  • Venue: Fishers Event Center
  • City:  Fishers

 

Tuesday, March 17th

Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Candlebox with Nick Brown
  • Venue:  Brown County Music Center
  • City:  Nashville
Getty Images
loading...
  • Artist: Journey
  • Venue:  Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • City:  Indianapolis

 

Wednesday, March 18th

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
loading...
  • Artist: Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore
  • Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
  • City:  Indianapolis
  • Artist: Billy Ocean
  • Venue:  Honeywell Center - Ford Theater
  • City:  Wabash

 

 

The Craziest Concerts To Ever Take Place In Kalamazoo

Whether it's the venue or the performer, these stick out as the most odd and wild shows in Kalamazoo history.

 

Filed Under: Indiana
Categories: Articles, Celebrities, Concerts, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR