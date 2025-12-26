Catch exciting winter concerts in Indiana with artists like Shaggy, Vanilla Ice, and New Edition, offering great performances from December to February.

Below you'll find the biggest concerts coming to Indiana for the Winter of 2025/2026 in order by date. Which show are you the most excited to see?

Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana This Winter

Saturday, December 27

Artist: Public Enemy

Public Enemy Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino City: Hammond

Wednesday, December 31st

Getty Images

Artist: Shaggy

Shaggy Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana City: Gary

Saturday, January 3rd

Getty Images

Artist: H-Town with Changing Faces

H-Town with Changing Faces Venue: La Flaca

La Flaca City: Indianapolis

Saturday, January 10th

Dana Marshall

Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC

Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC Venue: The Arena at Innovation Mile

The Arena at Innovation Mile City: Noblesville

Getty Images

Artist: Rakim

Rakim Venue: Lerner Theater

Lerner Theater City: Elkart

Thursday, January 15th

Josh Turner With Will Jones This Country Music Thing Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images

Artist: Josh Turner

Josh Turner Venue: Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre City: Anderson

Friday, January 16th

Josh Turner With Will Jones This Country Music Thing Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images

Artist: Josh Turner

Josh Turner Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center City: Shipshewana

Getty Images

Artist: Jodeci

Jodeci Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino City: Hammond

Getty Images

Artist: Night Ranger

Night Ranger Venue: Long Center for the Performing Arts

Long Center for the Performing Arts City: Lafayette

Artist: Henry Lee Summer

Henry Lee Summer Venue: 8 Seconds

8 Seconds City: Indianapolis

Saturday, January 17th

Getty Images

Artist: Night Ranger

Night Ranger Venue: Honeywell Center

Honeywell Center City: Wabash

Friday, January 23rd

Dana Marshall

Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC

Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino City: Hammond

33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Dinner Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band

KC and The Sunshine Band Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre City: Indianapolis

Josh Turner With Will Jones This Country Music Thing Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images

Artist: Josh Turner

Josh Turner Venue: Long Center for the Performing Arts

Long Center for the Performing Arts City: Lafayette

Saturday, January 24th

Getty Images

Artist: Sawyer Brown

Sawyer Brown Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center

Gas City Performing Arts Center City: Gas City

Artist: October London

October London Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center

Morris Performing Arts Center City: South Bend

Tuesday, January 27th

Getty Images

Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Big Head Todd and the Monsters Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre City: Indianapolis

Saturday, January 31st

Still Playing Possum: Music And Memories Of George Jones Getty Images

Artist: Joe Nichols

Joe Nichols Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center City: Shipshewana

Artist: David Lee Murphy with JD Shelburne

David Lee Murphy with JD Shelburne Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort

The FLEX at French Lick Resort City: French Lick

Thursday, February 5th

Getty Images

Artist: LOCASH

LOCASH Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center City: Shipshewana

Saturday, February 7th

Getty Images

Artist: Rascal Flatts with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane

Rascal Flatts with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, February 10th

The Offspring coming to Indiana Getty Images,

Artist: The Offspring with Bad Religion

The Offspring with Bad Religion Venue: Ford Center

Ford Center City: Evansville

Friday, February 13th

Getty Images

Artist: Plain White T's

Plain White T's Venue: Honeywell Center - Ford Theater

Honeywell Center - Ford Theater City: Wabash

Artist: Kansas

Kansas Venue: Hatfield Hall Theater

Hatfield Hall Theater City: Terre Haute

2024 BMI Country Awards Getty Images for BMI

Artist: Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center City: Shipshewana

Saturday, February 14th

Artist: Kansas

Kansas Venue: Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre City: Anderson

Getty Images

Artist: Plain White T's

Plain White T's Venue: Jasper Arts Center

Jasper Arts Center City: Jasper

Artist: The Whispers with Deniece Williams

The Whispers with Deniece Williams Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana City: Gary

Press Conference With Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard And Poison Announcing 2020 Stadium Tour Getty Images

Artist: Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels Venue: Belterra Casino Resort And Spa

Belterra Casino Resort And Spa City: Florence

Sunday, February 15th

Getty Images for ESSENCE

Artist: Musiq Soulchild with Ro James

Musiq Soulchild with Ro James Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana City: Gary

Thursday, February 19th

Getty Images

Artist: New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse City: Indianapolis

Getty Images

Artist: Eli Young Band

Eli Young Band Venue: Brown County Music Center

Brown County Music Center City: Nashville

Friday, February 20th

Blues Traveler coming to Michigan Getty Images for The Toy Foundat

Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms

Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms Venue: Fishers Event Center

Fishers Event Center City: Fishers

Saturday, February 21st

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Artist: Three Days Grace with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait

Three Days Grace with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, February 28th

Artist: Julian "Jumpin" Perez with La Bouche and Quad City DJ's

Julian "Jumpin" Perez with La Bouche and Quad City DJ's Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana City: Gary

Friday, March 6th

Getty Images

Artist: Tommy James & the Shondells

Tommy James & the Shondells Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center City: Shipshewana

Saturday, March 7th

Getty Images for Freuds

Artist: Boy George with Culture Club

Boy George with Culture Club Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana City: Gary

Wednesday, March 11th

Getty Images

Artist: Candlebox with Nick Brown

Candlebox with Nick Brown Venue: The Victory Theatre

The Victory Theatre City: Evansville

Thursday, March 12th

Artist: Three Dog Night

Three Dog Night Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center City: Shipshewana

Friday, March 13th

Getty Images

Artist: Sawyer Brown

Sawyer Brown Venue: Brown County Music Center

Brown County Music Center City: Nashville

Saturday, March 14th

Getty Images for Global Citizen

Artist: Cardi B

Cardi B Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse City: Indianapolis

Getty Images

Artist: Filter with Finger Eleven and Local H

Filter with Finger Eleven and Local H Venue: HiFi

HiFi City: Indianapolis

Getty Images for Hollywood Chris

Artist: Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach Venue: Belterra Casino Resort And Spa

Belterra Casino Resort And Spa City: Florence

Sunday, March 15th

Getty Images

Artist: Lucinda Williams and Heart

Lucinda Williams and Heart Venue: Fishers Event Center

Fishers Event Center City: Fishers

Tuesday, March 17th

Getty Images

Artist: Candlebox with Nick Brown

Candlebox with Nick Brown Venue: Brown County Music Center

Brown County Music Center City: Nashville

Getty Images

Artist: Journey

Journey Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse City: Indianapolis

Wednesday, March 18th

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Artist: Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore

Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre City: Indianapolis

Artist: Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean Venue: Honeywell Center - Ford Theater

Honeywell Center - Ford Theater City: Wabash

Stay up to date on concerts coming to Indiana and Michigan by tapping here.

