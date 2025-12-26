The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana this Winter
Catch exciting winter concerts in Indiana with artists like Shaggy, Vanilla Ice, and New Edition, offering great performances from December to February.
Below you'll find the biggest concerts coming to Indiana for the Winter of 2025/2026 in order by date. Which show are you the most excited to see?
Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana This Winter
Saturday, December 27
- Artist: Public Enemy
- Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
- City: Hammond
Wednesday, December 31st
- Artist: Shaggy
- Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
- City: Gary
Saturday, January 3rd
- Artist: H-Town with Changing Faces
- Venue: La Flaca
- City: Indianapolis
Saturday, January 10th
- Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC
- Venue: The Arena at Innovation Mile
- City: Noblesville
- Artist: Rakim
- Venue: Lerner Theater
- City: Elkart
Thursday, January 15th
- Artist: Josh Turner
- Venue: Paramount Theatre
- City: Anderson
Friday, January 16th
- Artist: Josh Turner
- Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- City: Shipshewana
- Artist: Jodeci
- Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
- City: Hammond
- Artist: Night Ranger
- Venue: Long Center for the Performing Arts
- City: Lafayette
- Artist: Henry Lee Summer
- Venue: 8 Seconds
- City: Indianapolis
Saturday, January 17th
- Artist: Night Ranger
- Venue: Honeywell Center
- City: Wabash
Friday, January 23rd
- Artist: Vanilla Ice with Rob Base, Color Me Badd, and Young MC
- Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
- City: Hammond
- Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
- Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- City: Indianapolis
- Artist: Josh Turner
- Venue: Long Center for the Performing Arts
- City: Lafayette
Saturday, January 24th
- Artist: Sawyer Brown
- Venue: Gas City Performing Arts Center
- City: Gas City
- Artist: October London
- Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center
- City: South Bend
Tuesday, January 27th
- Artist: Big Head Todd and the Monsters
- Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- City: Indianapolis
Saturday, January 31st
- Artist: Joe Nichols
- Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- City: Shipshewana
- Artist: David Lee Murphy with JD Shelburne
- Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort
- City: French Lick
Thursday, February 5th
- Artist: LOCASH
- Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- City: Shipshewana
Saturday, February 7th
- Artist: Rascal Flatts with Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, February 10th
- Artist: The Offspring with Bad Religion
- Venue: Ford Center
- City: Evansville
Friday, February 13th
- Artist: Plain White T's
- Venue: Honeywell Center - Ford Theater
- City: Wabash
- Artist: Kansas
- Venue: Hatfield Hall Theater
- City: Terre Haute
- Artist: Scotty McCreery
- Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- City: Shipshewana
Saturday, February 14th
- Artist: Kansas
- Venue: Paramount Theatre
- City: Anderson
- Artist: Plain White T's
- Venue: Jasper Arts Center
- City: Jasper
- Artist: The Whispers with Deniece Williams
- Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
- City: Gary
- Artist: Bret Michaels
- Venue: Belterra Casino Resort And Spa
- City: Florence
Sunday, February 15th
- Artist: Musiq Soulchild with Ro James
- Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
- City: Gary
Thursday, February 19th
- Artist: New Edition with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- City: Indianapolis
- Artist: Eli Young Band
- Venue: Brown County Music Center
- City: Nashville
Friday, February 20th
- Artist: Blues Traveler with Gin Blossoms
- Venue: Fishers Event Center
- City: Fishers
Saturday, February 21st
- Artist: Three Days Grace with I Prevail and The Funeral Portrait
- Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, February 28th
- Artist: Julian "Jumpin" Perez with La Bouche and Quad City DJ's
- Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
- City: Gary
Friday, March 6th
- Artist: Tommy James & the Shondells
- Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- City: Shipshewana
Saturday, March 7th
- Artist: Boy George with Culture Club
- Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
- City: Gary
Wednesday, March 11th
- Artist: Candlebox with Nick Brown
- Venue: The Victory Theatre
- City: Evansville
Thursday, March 12th
- Artist: Three Dog Night
- Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- City: Shipshewana
Friday, March 13th
- Artist: Sawyer Brown
- Venue: Brown County Music Center
- City: Nashville
Saturday, March 14th
- Artist: Cardi B
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- City: Indianapolis
- Artist: Filter with Finger Eleven and Local H
- Venue: HiFi
- City: Indianapolis
- Artist: Sebastian Bach
- Venue: Belterra Casino Resort And Spa
- City: Florence
Sunday, March 15th
- Artist: Lucinda Williams and Heart
- Venue: Fishers Event Center
- City: Fishers
Tuesday, March 17th
- Artist: Candlebox with Nick Brown
- Venue: Brown County Music Center
- City: Nashville
- Artist: Journey
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- City: Indianapolis
Wednesday, March 18th
- Artist: Zara Larsson with Amelia Moore
- Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- City: Indianapolis
- Artist: Billy Ocean
- Venue: Honeywell Center - Ford Theater
- City: Wabash
