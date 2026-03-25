Hummingbirds Could Reach Indiana Sooner Than Expected

Several hummingbird species pass through Indiana, but the ruby-throated hummingbird is the most common. It's also the only one that nests in the Hoosier State, according to Purdue University.

Experts say the ruby-throated hummingbird migration is taking place earlier than expected. In fact, it's already underway! Here's how to attract these tiny travelers to your backyard:

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These hummingbirds migrate north to Michigan and Indiana each summer to mate and raise their chicks, then usually head south in August or September to destinations like Florida and Mexico.

Fun fact: the ruby-throated hummingbird typically beats its wings 53 times per second.

I’m in my birdwatching era, so I personally can’t wait to see these little birds start popping up in my neck of the woods. According to Meteorologist Nick Dunn with WHIO-TV, hummingbird migration is taking place a little earlier than usual:

Get those hummingbird feeders out! The Ruby-Throated Hummingbird migration is running ahead of schedule by 1-2 weeks! I would have them cleaned and full of nectar by the end of the month. Sightings have been confirmed near Louisville and they will continue to move north!

Track hummingbird migration this year with the Spring 2026 Hummingbird Sightings and Migration Map from Hummingbird Central.

Ruby Throated Hummingbird Michigan Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash loading...

If you're hoping to host hummingbirds in your backyard this season, the National Audubon Society has the following tips when it comes to backyard feeders:

Safety and placement – Hang feeders in the shade, away from windows, pets, or predators. Multiple feeders reduce territorial disputes.

– Hang feeders in the shade, away from windows, pets, or predators. Multiple feeders reduce territorial disputes. Use the right nectar – Mix 1-part white sugar to 4-parts water. Boil, cool, and fill your feeder. Do not use honey, brown sugar, or artificial sweeteners.

Skip red dye – Hummingbirds are attracted to red naturally. Coloring is unnecessary and could be harmful.

Keep it clean – Clean feeders regularly. Wash with hot water or a mild vinegar or hydrogen peroxide solution. Avoid dish soap.

Refill often – Fresh nectar is essential. Refill as soon as it’s empty, especially during peak migration.

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