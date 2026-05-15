Why This Allergy Season May Be One of the Worst on Record in Indiana:

Many of us already know too well how dealing with severe allergies can completely derail your day. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like relief is heading our way anytime soon as recent data shows allergy season is not only starting earlier, but also lasting longer year after year.

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According to experts at the University of Michigan, while most allergy symptoms present as a stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, itchy or red eyes, if left untreated, symptoms can become serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency room.

Dr. Devang Doshi, pulmonologist and allergist for Corewell Health in neighboring Michigan explains,

Every year we're expecting seasons to start earlier and last a little bit longer with higher pollen counts. And so the thought that pollen season tends to come and be worse every year a little bit is very true -- Bridge Michigan

Like we said, don't expect any relief anytime soon! First, peak tree pollen season hit us Hoosiers hard but according to Newsweek, residents should brace for the next wave of allergens:

Later in the spring, grass pollen will become the dominant allergen. AccuWeather predicts higher grass pollen levels across the northern Plains and Great Lakes, including major cities such as Chicago, St. Louis and Minneapolis...By late summer and early fall, weed pollen—often associated with ragweed—will likely peak.

Yes, Climate Change is Also to Blame.

I'm sure you've noticed the milder winters and the more intense spring storm season. Longer falls and milder springs give trees and weeds more time to produce pollen, the thing that makes you miserable.

Eight Indiana Cities Where Allergies Hit the Hardest This data was compiled via national research from Lawn Love

Gallery Credit: Travis Sams