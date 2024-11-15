As if prices weren't already high enough to begin with.

Located in 54 cities across The Hoosier State, one of the most popular grocery chains in the nation as just admitted to price gouging. In this economy?!

No surprise one of the most Google'd searches in recent weeks has been: how do tariffs work?

Post-election industries from construction to pharmaceuticals are bracing for expected increases on goods and imports, unfortunately as we know all too well eggs and groceries are already sky high as is!

Well, there's a reason for that.

According to Bloomberg, during recent anti-trust hearings a top exec at the Ohio-based grocery chain Kroger admitted the company,

raised the prices of eggs and milk more than needed to account for inflation

Basically, Kroger's plan to account for inflation was passing that inflation on to us, the consumer. While we can't admit we're entirely surprised it sure seems like a crummy thing to do, kick the consumer while they're down.

However, you know Kroger isn't the only one to blame! While corporate price gouging has plagued the U.S. for decades and is nothing new. Kroger execs claim they've just been singled out.

And what about that big Kroger-Albertsons merger? You know, the one that would make one of the largest grocery chains in the nation even larger? Jake Johnson of Common Dreams writes,

In its legal challenge against Kroger's proposed merger with Albertsons, the FTC argues that the deal would further drive up costs for consumers by eliminating "fierce competition" between the two grocers.

Maybe it wasn't just about the eggs, after all.

