Indiana Costco shoppers are being urged to take a closer look at recent purchases after several recalled products were linked to reports of serious burns and injuries.

Items Recalled At Indiana Costco Stores Due To Burns And Injuries

The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission says Zwilling J.A. Henckels recently recalled roughly 113,000 electric kettles after reports that the handles could detach unexpectedly. At least one customer suffered second-degree burns, while more than 150 complaints involved handles loosening or separating from the kettle, creating a risk of hot water spills and injuries.

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The kettles were sold at Costco between September 2019 and November 2025, according to a voluntary recall shared by the company. They were also available at HomeGoods stores and online at zwilling.com from December 2019 to February 2026.

Affected Enfinigy Electric Kettle model numbers include “53101-200” and “53101-201.” Affected Enfinigy Electric Kettle Pro model numbers include “53101-500,” “53101-501,” “53101-502,” “53101-503” and “53101-504.” Customers should not use recalled kettles and should visit the Zwilling website for a refund.

Roughly 18,500 porch swings sold at Costco have been recalled due to a product defect that poses a serious risk of injury or death.

The recalled swing is the Menlo Woven Patio Swing by Agio, model number 1934256. It has a rectangular metal frame with a wicker seat and fabric canopy. Agio issued a voluntary safety recall after the distributor, World Bright International Limited, received 8 reports of customer injuries.

The issue stems from open S-hooks that allowed the seat to detach from the swing frame, causing users to fall backward off the swing. It was offered both online and in Costco stores. The swing was available for purchase from February 1 to March 20, 2026.

If you have the swing at home, you don't have to throw it out. World Bright International Limited is offering hook replacements and instructions to fix the faulty hook system.

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