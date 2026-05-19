As the weather warms up in Indiana, many residents are stocking up their freezers with their favorite ice cream for a cool summertime treat. However, residents are warned to discard a popular brand that may contain a dangerous bite.

FDA: Ice Cream Recalled In Indiana May Contain Foreign Material

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there’s an active recall of organic ice cream sold in 17 states, including Indiana, due to possible foreign-matter contamination. In the recall notice, the company said the affected products were on store shelves beginning May 4 and that only lots identified by certain “best by” dates are included in the recall. Here's what to look for:

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The ice cream brand being recalled is Straus Family Creamery, specifically six retail products. The ice cream comes in a paper cup with a seal and lid, in quart and pint sizes. Not all Straus ice cream products are impacted. The voluntary recall includes only these best-by dates for these specific flavors/sizes:

Vanilla Bean (Pint): Best by Dec. 23, 2026 & Dec. 28, 2026 (UPC: 7-84830-10030-6)Strawberry (Quart): Best by Dec. 24, 2026 (UPC: 7-84830-10097-9)

Strawberry (Pint): Best by Dec. 25, 2026 (UPC: 7-84830-10095-5)

Cookie Dough (Pint): Best by Dec. 26, 2026 (UPC: 7-84830-10104-4)

Dutch Chocolate (Quart): Best by Dec. 27, 2026 (UPC: 7-84830-10012-2)

Mint Chip (Pint): Best by Dec. 30, 2026 (UPC: 7-84830-10050-4)

Check your freezer, and if you have any of the recalled ice creams on hand, dispose of them and contact the company for a replacement voucher. You can do this by visiting the recall webpage, emailing support@strausmilk.com, or calling 1-707-776-2887, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

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