URGENT: Massive Cold & Flu Drug Recall in Indiana
Hundreds of products, including cold and flu medications, have been recalled due to rodent feces.
On December 26th, a company based in Minnesota called Gold Star Distribution announced a massive recall for nearly 2,000 products that they shipped to stores all over Minnesota, North Dakota, and Indiana. The products that may be contaminated cover multiple brand-name products and include several different types of products, such as drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, human food, and pet food. Handling or using these products could make you very ill, according to the FDA.
Persons handling or consuming the products could become seriously ill due to adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds, and insects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that the facility was operating under insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held. These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms.
Cold and flu medications on the Gold Star Distribution recall list.
- Advil Ibuprofen Tablets 50CT
- Advil PM 2PK / 50CT
- Alka Seltzer Plus Cold 2/36 box
- Alka-Seltzer Original 2/58CT BX
- Benadryl 25'S 2PK BOX
- Children's NyQuil Cold & Flu Berry 8oz 12ct
- DayQuil Cold & Flu 32CT/2PK
- Excedrin 2'S DISP.- 30
- Liquid DayQuil 12/8oz
- Liquid NyQuil Cherry 12/8oz
- Motrin IB 50CT
- NyQuil Cold & Flu 32CT/2PK
- Tylenol 500 MG. 2'S 50CT
- Tylenol Cold & Flu 25CT/2S
- Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe 2PK *50CT
- Tylenol PM 50CT
- Tylenol Sinus Severe 2PK *50CT
Tap here to see the full list of recalled products along with their lot numbers.
Read More: Beacon Health Focus Of The Month: Hypertension
If you have any of these recalled products, you should destroy them immediately according to the FDA.
Consumers and retailers who purchased the affected products should destroy the products as soon as possible and verify such destruction by receipt provided to Gold Star at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411. Products should not be shipped back to Gold Star under any circumstances. Gold Star will provide refunds upon request.
If you used any of the products on the Gold Star recall list, contact your doctor immediately.
