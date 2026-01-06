Hundreds of products, including cold and flu medications, have been recalled due to rodent feces.

On December 26th, a company based in Minnesota called Gold Star Distribution announced a massive recall for nearly 2,000 products that they shipped to stores all over Minnesota, North Dakota, and Indiana. The products that may be contaminated cover multiple brand-name products and include several different types of products, such as drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, human food, and pet food. Handling or using these products could make you very ill, according to the FDA.

Persons handling or consuming the products could become seriously ill due to adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds, and insects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that the facility was operating under insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held. These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms.

Cold and flu medications on the Gold Star Distribution recall list.

Advil Ibuprofen Tablets 50CT

Advil PM 2PK / 50CT

Alka Seltzer Plus Cold 2/36 box

Alka-Seltzer Original 2/58CT BX

Benadryl 25'S 2PK BOX

Children's NyQuil Cold & Flu Berry 8oz 12ct

DayQuil Cold & Flu 32CT/2PK

Excedrin 2'S DISP.- 30

Liquid DayQuil 12/8oz

Liquid NyQuil Cherry 12/8oz

Motrin IB 50CT

NyQuil Cold & Flu 32CT/2PK

Tylenol 500 MG. 2'S 50CT

Tylenol Cold & Flu 25CT/2S

Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe 2PK *50CT

Tylenol PM 50CT

Tylenol Sinus Severe 2PK *50CT

Tap here to see the full list of recalled products along with their lot numbers.

If you have any of these recalled products, you should destroy them immediately according to the FDA.

Consumers and retailers who purchased the affected products should destroy the products as soon as possible and verify such destruction by receipt provided to Gold Star at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411. Products should not be shipped back to Gold Star under any circumstances. Gold Star will provide refunds upon request.

If you used any of the products on the Gold Star recall list, contact your doctor immediately.

