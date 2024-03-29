Newest Trader Joe’s Recall Affects Shoppers in Ohio

Why is it always the things we love most that hurt us?

Our friend Trader Joe has been hurting lately. Last year it seemed the big box grocer was plagued by constant recalls due to reports of contamination and food borne illness, rocks in cookies, and even pieces of metal in their crackers.

Unfortunately 2024 doesn't seem to be much different!

In addition to last month's listeria outbreak there's another new Trader Joe's recall that's affecting shoppers in 16 states; unfortunately the retailers 7 locations in Ohio are also affected by the recall. Here's what we know so far:

Trader Joe's in Indianapolis is one of the best grocery stores in America Google Street View loading...

Which Product(s) Are Affected?

According to the USDA the product in question is the Trader Joe's brand Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.

The report claims nearly 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumplings are affected by the recall. At this point no known injuries have been reported due to consumption, but you should probably check your freezer!

What's Wrong With Them?

The TJ frozen dumplings have been recalled due to "possible foreign matter contamination"-- that's never a good thing. According to the USDA,

The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.

What You Should Look For:

Trader Joe's die-hard dumpling fanatics should look for a "Best By" date of December 7, 2025 and the lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.

Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to discard the product or return to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund adding, "Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email."

