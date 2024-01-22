9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned in the State of Michigan

Michigan is known for its delicious and unique foods in the Great Lakes state. Some of those foods include things like Muskrat Casserole. Made from the semi-aquatic rodent, it's topped with gravy and served with mashed potatoes. Even more popular is a Michigan Coney Dog. And some of the best coney dog sauce is made with beef heart or beef kidney. But, there is a line regarding being adventurous with our food choices. And several food items are not allowed at the dinner table in the state of Michigan.

Canva Canva loading...

Foods That Are Banned From Michigan Grocery Stores

Stacker recently came up with a list of foods in the U.S. that are banned in other countries. And there are a lot on that list that we can't imagine not being able to grab from a local Meijer. Those items include food brands like Frosted Flakes, Skittles, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Coffee-Mate, Little Debbie Swiss Rolls, Stove-Top Stuffing, and more.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Many of the food items on the list have artificial hormones added to them or dyes that could be harmful to our health. This makes us wonder why they're still available here in the U.S. But it also made us wonder what items are allowed in other countries but not in our country. And we found several interesting items on that list that Stacker also came up with. One of those is a chocolate candy for kids.

Kinder Eggs

Canva Canva loading...

This was surprising because we can still find these in Michigan grocery stores. The difference is those Kinder eggs are labeled Kinder Joy, not Kinder Surprise. The candy sold in the U.S. meets FDA standards by keeping the toy inside separate from the chocolate to prevent a choking hazard. We've created a list of other forbidden foods in Michigan and the U.S.

9 Forbidden Items That Are Banned In The State Of Michigan Canva