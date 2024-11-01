Why Does Indiana Have a Thanksgiving-Themed Roller Coaster?

The holiday season is quickly approaching.

In case you didn't already know Indiana does holidays in a major way with an entire theme park dedicated to holidays big and small, so naturally that includes a giant gravy boat roller coaster, right?

I can't believe all time living and growing up in West Michigan and no one told me about the cool, quirky holiday theme park down in Indiana. For as much as I heard about Michigan's Adventure and even made regular treks down to Cedar Point, nobody every told me about Holiday World in Indiana?

If you're wondering where Holiday World is located you're going to feel pretty silly when you find out it's in Santa Claus, Indiana-- duh!

Originally called "Santa Claus Land" the park known as Holiday World is exactly what you think it is. Each section of the theme park is dedicated to such holidays as Halloween, 4th of July, Christmas, and Thanksgiving. Crazy, right?

Good Gravy - World's Only Thanksgiving-Themed Roller Coaster?

Open to the public in summer 2024, Good Gravy is Holiday World's newest coaster and yes, the passenger cars are giant gravy boats. Passengers will traverse through a giant can of cranberry jelly while narrowly avoiding oversized kitchen gadgets such as whisks and rolling pins. Nearly 1500 feet long and and 70 feet high, the coaster goes both forwards and backwards and will reach a top speed of 37 mph.

So, you probably won't toss your turkey but you'll definitely get a thrill! Will you plan to make a stop at Holiday World this holiday season?

