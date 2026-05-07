In a recent report, Indiana's hospitals are stepping up their game in patient safety, with 16 earning top 'A' grades. Let’s take a closer look.

Every six months, the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card on patient safety for 72 Indiana hospitals.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

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Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Spring 2026

Number of Hospitals with an A: 16

Number of Hospitals with a B: 20

Number of Hospitals with a C: 14

Number of Hospitals with a D: 1

Number of Hospitals with an F: 0

Number of Hospitals Grade Not Assigned: 20

Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 1

Leapfrog graded 72 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 15 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Spring 2026 report.

16 Safest Indiana Hospitals

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Dupont Hospital

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Franciscan Health Munster

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories: Practices to Prevent Errors

Safety Problems

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Monroe Hospital in Bloomington

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Hospital Randallia

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Huntington Hospital

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

St Mary Medical Center in Hobart

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Alert: Ten Indiana Hospitals Struggle With Serious Safety

Alert: Ten Indiana Hospitals Struggle With Serious Safety