Sixteen Indiana Hospitals Earn Top Safety Marks This Spring
In a recent report, Indiana's hospitals are stepping up their game in patient safety, with 16 earning top 'A' grades. Let’s take a closer look.
Every six months, the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card on patient safety for 72 Indiana hospitals.
For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.
Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Spring 2026
- Number of Hospitals with an A: 16
- Number of Hospitals with a B: 20
- Number of Hospitals with a C: 14
- Number of Hospitals with a D: 1
- Number of Hospitals with an F: 0
- Number of Hospitals Grade Not Assigned: 20
- Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 1
Leapfrog graded 72 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 15 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Spring 2026 report.
16 Safest Indiana Hospitals
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Dupont Hospital
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Safety Problems
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Monroe Hospital in Bloomington
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Huntington Hospital
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
St Mary Medical Center in Hobart
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Alert: Ten Indiana Hospitals Struggle With Serious Safety
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