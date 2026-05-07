Sixteen Indiana Hospitals Earn Top Safety Marks This Spring

Sixteen Indiana Hospitals Earn Top Safety Marks This Spring

Photo by Akram Huseyn on Unsplash

In a recent report, Indiana's hospitals are stepping up their game in patient safety, with 16 earning top 'A' grades. Let’s take a closer look.

Every six months, the Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card on patient safety for 72 Indiana hospitals.

For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.

 

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Safety Grades for Indiana Hospitals Spring 2026

  • Number of Hospitals with an A: 16
  • Number of Hospitals with a B: 20
  • Number of Hospitals with a C: 14
  • Number of Hospitals with a D: 1
  • Number of Hospitals with an F: 0
  • Number of Hospitals Grade Not Assigned: 20
  • Number of Hospitals Not Graded: 1

Leapfrog graded 72 Indiana hospitals in the following categories for patient safety: Problems with Surgery, Infections, Safety Problems, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff. Below you'll find the 15 safest hospitals in Indiana in alphabetical order, according to Leapfrog's Spring 2026 report.

16 Safest Indiana Hospitals

 

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

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 The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Dupont Hospital

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 The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Franciscan Health Munster
Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Hendricks Regional Health - Danville Hospital

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Safety Problems
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Monroe Hospital in Bloomington

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Norton King's Daughters' Health in Madison

Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Hospital Randallia
Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia
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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Huntington Hospital

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:
  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

St Mary Medical Center in Hobart

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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

St. Elizabeth Dearborn in Lawrenceburg
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The highest scores for this hospital were in the following categories:

  • Practices to Prevent Errors
  • Problems with Surgery
  • Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

 

 

Take A Sneak Peak At This Horror-Themed Airbnb Located Inside A Coffee Shop In Indianapolis

There's no word yet on how much it will cost per night but it's a unique and fun concept. Especially since when you wake up you can just walk into the next room and get a gourmet coffee made. It beats having to make your own first thing in the morning.

Gallery Credit: Black House Cafe

 

Filed Under: Hospital, Indiana
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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