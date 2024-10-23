Tiny Ohio Town Holds World Record For Largest Pumpkin Pie

How much whipped cream do you need for a pie this big?

Let's just be honest here, the best part about eating a slice of pumpkin pie is the ginormous dollop of whipped cream or Cool Whip on top. Am I wrong?

I was already aware that for a time, Michigan held the record for World's Largest Cherry Pie not once, but two separate times. Today the current record is held by a small town in Canada for their 37,721 lb. pie made back in 1990.

While I'll admit cherry pie doesn't really do it for me, what I can't say no to is a slice of my favorite pumpkin pie. Why didn't anyone tell me there was one a giant pumpkin pie in the tiny town of New Bremen, Ohio?

Not only did the village hold the Guinness World Record for World's Largest Pumpkin Pie once, they beat their own record again in 2010 with their whopping 3,699 lb. pie. Unveiled at the 2010 New Bremen Pumpkinfest, according to Guinness officials the pie,

...was made by New Bremen Giant Pumpkin Growers (USA)...on 25 September 2010. The diameter of the pie was 6 m (20 ft). The crust was made of 440 sheets of dough and the other ingredients were canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, salt, cinnamon and pumpkin spice.

Whether you love pumpkin spice and pumpkin pie or don't, this dessert is a staple around this time of the year. In fact, did you know there was once an entire town in Connecticut which collectively cancelled Thanksgiving because there was no pumpkin pie? Check out this record breaking attempt below:

