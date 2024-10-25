Alert: Michigan and Indiana Affected by Massive New Food Recall

Alert: Michigan and Indiana Affected by Massive New Food Recall

Check your refrigerators for the food products listed in this week's two massive FDA food recalls due to possible listeria.

The FDA expanded a recall on frozen toaster waffles, Belgian waffles, and pancakes from TreeHouse Foods, Inc. under multiple brand names on Wednesday, October 23rd.  The FDA also announced a recall of Sprouts Chicken Street Taco Meal Kits on Thursday, October 24th.  Both recalls are for listeria concerns.

The FDA says that due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling the following product:

  • Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit (UPC 205916813991; Best by Date 9/2/2024-11/7/2024)

TreeHouse Food, Inc., has dramatically expanded its voluntary recall due to Listeria contamination according to the FDA.  These products could be purchased at Aldi, Dollar General, Walmart, Target, and a handful of other stores.

LabelProduct DescriptionRetail UPCBest By Dates
365 ORGANIC365 Everyday 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles099482436995OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles099482436971OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles099482436964OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
365 Everyday Organic 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles099482442828OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
365 Organic 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles099482437008OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
ALWAYS SAVEAlways Save 11oz Buttermilk Pancakes070038644071OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Always Save 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles070038608752OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BEST CHOICEBest Choice 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles070038356851OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles070038356837OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles070038596790OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles070038622116OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 12.3oz Original Waffles070038362852OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 13.75oz Belgian Waffles070038644019OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes070038592716OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles070038632818OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Best Choice 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles070038632801OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BETTERGOODSBettergoods 10.72oz Blueberry Protein Waffles194346252756OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Bettergoods 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles194346252763OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Bettergoods 13.4oz Vanilla Protein Buttermilk Waffles194346252749OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BREAKFAST BESTBreakfast Best 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles4061464782273OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles4061464785205OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041498194468OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Breakfast Best 12.3oz Pumpkin Cinnamon Waffles4061463257208OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Breakfast Best 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes4099100329315OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Breakfast Best 8oz Homestyle Plant Based Waffles4061459885750OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
BROOKSHIRE'SBrookshire's 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes092825096672OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Brookshire's 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes092825096740OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
CENTRAL MARKETCentral Market 11.3oz Gluten Free Buckwheat Blueberry Waffles41220708390OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
CLOVER VALLEYClover Valley 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles686151403404OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Clover Valley 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles686151403398OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
CULINARY TOURSCulinary Tours 13.75oz Mixed Berry Belgian Waffles11225148569OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Culinary Tours 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles011225148552OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
ESSENTIALSEssential 9.9oz Homestyle Waffles607880101874OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
FOOD LIONFood Lion 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles035826091444OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Food Lion 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles035826091468OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Food Lion 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles035826091451OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Food Lion 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles035826091499OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Food Lion 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles035826091505OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
FOODHOLDFoodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles688267562761OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles688267562754OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles688267073946OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles688267073960OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles688267073984OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles688267073922OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles688267081958OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles688267150012OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles688267002496OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 29.6oz Chocolate Chip Waffles688267150029OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Foodhold 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles688267006340OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
FULL CIRCLEFull Circle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles036800486980OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Full Circle 11.3oz Homestyle Gluten Free Waffles036800486997OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GIANT EAGLEGiant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles030034944940OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles030034944933OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles030034011642OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles030034011635OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles030034011604OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles030034011680OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes030034011673OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes030034011666OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles030034038076OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles030034011628OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes030034071332OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Giant Eagle 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles030034088347OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GOOD & GATHERGood and Gather 10.7oz Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles085239157961OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Good and Gather 11.3oz Gluten-Free Homestyle Waffles085239157954OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Good and Gather 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles085239157923OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Good and Gather 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles085239157916OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Good and Gather 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles085239157909OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Good and Gather 13.75oz Belgian Waffles085239157947OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Good and Gather 9oz Organic Blueberry Mini Waffles085239343012OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Good and Gather 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles085239343029OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GORDON FOOD SERVICEGordon Foodservice 74oz Homestyle Waffles093901894793OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GREAT VALUEGreat Value 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles078742088587OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Great Value 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles078742088532OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
GREENWISEGreenwise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles041415209541OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HANNAFORDHannaford 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles041268196289OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Hannaford 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles041268196326OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Hannaford 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041268196296OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Hannaford 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles041268196319OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Hannaford 12.3oz Reduced Fat Buttermilk Waffles041268196302OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HARRIS TEETERHarris Teeter 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles072036726483OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles072036726476OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles072036726469OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Harris Teeter 12.3oz Multigrain Waffles072036726490OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Harris Teeter 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes072036740694OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Harris Teeter 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles072036736444OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Harris Teeter 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles072036726513OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
H-E-BHEB 8.25oz Organic Whole Wheat Flax Waffles041220708338OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HEB 8.25oz Organic Homestyle Waffles041220708307OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HEB 9oz Organic Apple Cinnamon Mini Waffles041220708376OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HEB 9oz Organic Homestyle Mini Waffles041220708413OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
H-E-B HIGHER HARVESTHEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Blueberry Waffles041220708093OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HEB Higher Harvest 10.72oz Original Protein Waffles041220013685OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
HEB Higher Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Buckwheat Waffles041220708390OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
KODIAK CAKESKodiak Cakes 10.72oz Chocolate Chip Waffles705599013201OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
Kodiak Cakes 10.72oz Dark Chocolate Waffles705599012709OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
Kodiak Cakes 13.4oz Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles705599012211OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Blueberry Belgian Waffles705599014826OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Chocolate Chip Belgian Waffles705599015137OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
Kodiak Cakes 14.8oz Vanilla Buttermilk Belgian Waffles705599014802OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Cinnamon Mini Waffles705599017162OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
Kodiak Cakes 9.88oz Original Mini Waffles705599017148OCT 01 2024 to APR 11 2026
KROGERKroger 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes011110874306OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Kroger 16.5oz Original Pancakes011110811769OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Kroger 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes011110786357OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
KRUSTEAZKrusteaz 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes686151200102OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Krusteaz 3.44LB Original Belgian Waffles686151903331OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NATURE'S BASKETNatures Basket 7.41oz Organic Homestyle Waffles030034944483OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NATURES PATH ORGANICNature's Path 7.4oz Organic Buckwheat Wildberry Waffles058449590583OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Natures Path 7.4oz Organic Chia Waffles058449590729OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles058449167013OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles058449590545OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Nature's Path 7.4oz Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles058449590774OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Nature's Path Organic 7.4oz Flaxseed Waffles058449590569OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
NATURE'S PROMISENature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles688267058448OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Nature's Promise 7.4oz Organic Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles688267058431OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Natures Promise 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles688267188497OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
O ORGANICSO Organics 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles079893801162OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
O Organics 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles079893801155OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
PICS BY PRICE CHOPPERPrice Chopper 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles041735157522OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles041735157515OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles041735157133OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041735157508OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes041735157393OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes041735157386OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 29.6oz Blueberry Waffles041735089656OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles041735064905OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles041735064912OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Price Chopper 9oz Mini Homestyle Waffles041735010445OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
PRIVATE SELECTIONPrivate Selection 13.75oz Belgian Waffles011110893994OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
PUBLIXPublix 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles641415001543OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Publix 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles641415000546OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Publix 13.75oz Belgian Waffles041415204546OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Publix 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles041415009547OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SCHNUCKSSchnucks 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles041318101072OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Schnucks 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles041318101027OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Schnucks 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles041318100518OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Schnucks 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles041318101010OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Schnucks 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes041318100570OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Schnucks 33oz Buttermilk Bag Pancakes041318100020OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE GROCERSSE Grocers 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles038259117118OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles038259117101OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles038259145067OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles038259117132OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 13.75oz Original Belgian Waffles038259117163OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes038259117187OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 16.5oz Homestyle Pancakes038259117194OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 29.6oz Buttermilk Waffles038259117125OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 29.6oz Homestyle Waffles038259117149OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes038259117170OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SE Grocers 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles607880200867OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SIGNATURE SELECTSignature Select 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes021130495757OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Signature Select 33oz Buttermilk Pancakes021130495740OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SIMPLE TRUTHSimple Truth 10.72oz Protein Blueberry Waffles011110108142OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten-Free Blueberry Waffles011110105509OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Simple Truth 11.3oz Gluten-Free Homestyle Waffles011110105493OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Simple Truth 13.4oz Protein Vanilla Buttermilk Waffles011110108135OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
SIMPLE TRUTH ORGANICSimple Truth 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles011110012883OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Simple Truth 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles011110012302OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Simple Truth Organic 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles011110138293OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
TOPSTops 12.3oz Blueberry Waffles070784056043OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Tops 12.3oz Buttermilk Waffles070784056050OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Tops 12.3oz Chocolate Chip Waffles070784056067OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Tops 12.3oz Homestyle Waffles070784056012OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Tops 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes070784056340OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
TRADER JOE'STrader Joe's 11oz Blueberry Waffles000000201063OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Trader Joe's 11oz Gluten Free Toaster Waffles000000199674OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Trader Joe's 9.9oz Pumpkin Waffles000000517263OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
WEGMANSWegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles077890519653OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles077890519622OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 13.75oz Belgian Waffles077890550342OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 13.75oz Cinnamon Belgian Waffles077890550014OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes077890481387OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes077890481356OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 3.7lb Organic Homestyle Waffles077890481394OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Blueberry Waffles077890481417OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Flax Seed Waffles077890481424OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Homestyle Waffles077890481400OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 7.4oz Organic Multigrain Waffles077890481431OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmans 9oz Organic Mini Homestyle Waffles077890481448OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wegmens 8.25oz Organic Flaxseed Waffles077890577059OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
WILD HARVESTWild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Blueberry Waffles711535515173OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Wild Harvest 11.3oz Gluten Free Homestyle Waffles711535515180OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
YELLOHYelloh 16.5oz Blueberry Pancakes810038684680OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Yelloh 16.5oz Buttermilk Pancakes810038684697OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
Yelloh 19.75oz Homestyle Waffles810038681535OCT 01 2024 to OCT 11 2025
