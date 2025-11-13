These holiday events across Kalamazoo will spark your Christmas spirit. Let the countdown begin!

Discover Kalamazoo’s most festive Christmas markets and pop-ups, plus detail on how you can meet "The man" himself-- Santa.

Now that we've officially had our first snowfall the holiday season has officially begun. Just last night, driving from Kalamazoo out to Alamo Township, I passed probably a dozen homes that already had their Christmas trees and/or lights displayed.

One home I passed had not one, but three Christmas trees lit up in their front window! Wow. Someone really likes Christmas. Traditionally, I wait until the day after Thanksgiving to put my Christmas tree up.

With the return of Candy Cane Lane in Bronson Park this week, it almost feels as if the holidays are already here!

Which is your favorite Kalamazoo holiday tradition?

A new holiday tradition my partner and I have started that I love is visiting Christmas Card Lane in Kalamazoo's Westwood neighborhood. I remember being awestruck at the charming, oversized holiday cards displayed in everyone's front yards. It's still just as heartwarming and charming as an adult!

I also love that the Kalamazoo area is home to an outdoor skating rink at nearby Millennium Park, I just hope it's able to get up and running this season. If not, outdoor skating at Rosa Parks Circle is only an hour drive away to Grand Rapids. And, new this season, Holland will debut its impressive $11.3 million outdoor skating rink.

