I don't even remember the last time the ice rink was actually up and running, do you?

I'm pretty sure this hasn't happened since before, or at least since, the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. That's why I had to do a double-take when I first saw the post from the City of Portage, MI on Facebook that read:

Exciting News! After facing some challenges from Mother Nature and a few technical hiccups, we're thrilled to announce that the ICE RINK AT MILLENNIUM PARK will officially OPEN for the season on Friday, January 19! Bundle up, lace up your skates, and glide through the crisp air. It's time to make magical memories on the ice!

Speaking of memories, I know at least for me the Millennium Park ice rink holds a special place in my heart as it's where I chose to celebrate my 13th birthday with some of my closest friends!

In fact, that may have been the last time I was on the ice in Portage and no, I won't do that math thank you very much.

What's the Hold Up?

Throughout the last several years the opening of the ice rink near the Crossroads Mall has been delayed; first due to stay-at-home restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic and most recently due to mechanical issues.

During the 2021 season the City of Portage MI Facebook page announced that due to mechanical issues the opening of the ice rink was delayed until mid-January 2022. Once January finally arrived, a phone recording at the ice rink was updated to say the rink would not be opening at all that year.

Last I knew the facility's parks page on the official City of Portage website simply read "See you in 2023!" and I don't think it was ever updated. Again, much like every other Portage resident I've been eagerly awaiting the ice rinks opening for year so I've been keeping a close eye on any and every update-- when there was one.

What to Know Before You Go:

Starting Friday, January 19 the ice rink will open each weekend (weather permitting) from 3:00-9:00 p.m. on Friday and noon to 6:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is $5 per person or $25 for a 10-visit punch card. Skate rentals are an additional $3, but of course you can bring your own!

They even offer skate sharpening (when staffing allows) for $5. I'm so happy to hear that because I still have my original pair of ice skates but they could definitely use some sharpening. I never needed my skates sharpened before so I'm curious to try it out.

And don't forget about concession! The City adds,

Hot cocoa, vanilla and mocha cappuccino, soda, snacks, candy available for purchase.

