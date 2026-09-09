Summer may be winding down for most of us-- the kids are back in school, Labor Day has come and gone, and the fall season isn't far behind. However, according to one Michigan company, summer isn’t over just yet.

In fact, they’re still treating it like summer until October 1!

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Peak Summer Energy Rates Are Still in Effect in Michigan

Actually, that's why I chose to run my dishwasher before I left for work this morning; I knew it was going to cost me more to run it when I came home from work at the end of the day!

Each year, the fine folks over at Consumer's Energy enforce peak summer energy usages rates from June 1 through September 30. What does that mean in plain English? Basically, they're charging you a higher energy rate during certain hours of the day.

When you use less electricity at peak times, it means we don’t need to use as much natural gas and can rely more on our cleaner energy sources. It also places less strain on the grid, so we can be more reliable. And being more reliable means everyone can have access to electricity when they need it. -- Consumers Energy

So yes, even though football season is back and fall festivals are popping up, Consumers Energy peak summer usage rates are still in effect.

Weekdays between the hours of 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. is still considered "on-peak" and customers will be charged $0.245/kWh. All other hours, including weekends, are considered "off-peak" and will cost $0.197/kWh.

Consumers Energy will then switch to their "winter months" rate from October 1 through May 31 which is a consistent 17.6 cents/kWh charge no matter the time of day. Find more information from Consumers Energy, here.

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