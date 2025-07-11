Keep calm and carry on! City officials warn it could get loud in Portage, Michigan this weekend but there's no emergency or reason to be concerned, in fact, in their words they suggest you:

"Sit back and enjoy the show!"

I'm sure you've seen those posts in your local Facebook community group asking, "Did anyone else hear that loud boom?" nearly every other day. Expect to see a bunch of those posts this weekend but luckily we have the answer for you:

Why are huge helicopters circling Portage this weekend?

Throughout the weekend residents across Portage, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and throughout Southwest Michigan can expect to see military-style aircraft circling the area this weekend but don't worry it's not yet another political revolution, it's a fly-in!

According to the Portage, Michigan Department of Public Safety you can experience a special ride along this weekend at the Air Zoo:

Get ready for an exciting weekend! This Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, the Air Zoo is hosting a special event where you can experience a ride in a Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter...If you see the helicopter flying overhead, don't be alarmed. Residents on the southeast side of town…sit back and enjoy the show!

Just a few weekends ago I was taking out the trash and heard a loud, low buzzing overhead and immediately knew to look up: it was a WWII B-25 bomber! Part of another ride along event hosted by the Smithsonian-affiliated air museum and science center. How lucky are we to have this in our own backyard?! Details on how to reserve your ride here.

Did you know: the name 'Air Zoo' has nothing to do with being located in the Kalamazoo area?

