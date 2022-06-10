This summer you and your kids can have the time of your lives for what will be an almost free, but very cheap price. Many Americans and Michiganders to be more exact struggle with paying their bills, child care, food, and other expenses and receive help from the government to stay afloat. Well the government has returned that favor and has given these families opportunities to enjoy themselves and some of the best experience in the Mitten state.

Families that need a little help are now given a road map and discounted or free prices to enjoy some quality time with each other, enjoying some great attractions all across the Great Lakes State. In the recent years, with the evolution of Covid and economy, we have tried to find ways as a country to help each other. The next time you want to go to a museum, zoo, or something similar, check and see if you get free or discounted admission.

In the state of Michigan there are tons of places you can cash in your discounted or free admission for you and your kids. Don't have a boring summer, swipe that Bridge card and make tons of memories. There are places within the Kalamazoo area and others outside of the Kalamazoo area. All of them are worth the trip, but here is a list to get an idea of where you could go this summer.

Other Than The Zoo

Detroit has the Belle Isle Aquarium for free admission and the Michigan Science Center for a discounted admission of $3, offering amazing animal exhibits and displays of amazing science experiments. Holland has the Cappon House, the Holland Museum, and the Settler's house all available to tour for $1, while the Holland Armory will teach you about war, guns, ammunition, and more for free. Ann Arbor showing off big time and allowing cardholders to attend the University of Michigan Museum of Art, University of Michigan Museum of Natural History, Nichols Arboretum, and Matthei Botanical Gardens for free, while the Kelsey Museum for $3 or less/person.

The Jackson/Lansing area offers multiple places to attend as well. Jackson has the Ella Sharp Museum which has It includes seven galleries, with hands-on children’s activities, art and more. In addition to the furnished Victorian home, visitors can also explore a one-room schoolhouse, authentic log cabin and other historical buildings for you to enjoy for free. While Lansing has the impression 5 center for $2/person and the Michigan History Museum to learn about the state for $3/person.

Kalamazoo Korners

There is the Children’s Museum of Branch County in Coldwater which has over 25 exhibits, including an art center and many interactive STEM activities. There is a discounted admission fee of $3/person. The Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids Public Museum, and Grand Rapids Children's Museums offer a $2 cover with beautiful scenery and interesting exhibits. You can also get free admission to the Grand Rapids Art Museum to make it a 3 in 1 day!

To be specific to the Kalamazoo area, that offer these same discounts. Some of our favorite places in Kalamazoo offer the free or discounted admission for being issued a Bridge Card. Places that we have been a thousand times over, you have the opportunity to take your kids for free or discounted to share that same joy. The Air Zoo, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, and The Kalamazoo Nature center to name a few, but don't hesitate to look something up and check for discounts!