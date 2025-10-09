Kalamazoo Food & Essentials Drive Set for October 25

Organizations across Kalamazoo County are coming together to help feed residents in need this holiday season.

Yes, the season of giving is fast approaching. Sadly, there is a growing number of residents in need who might possibly go hungry this holiday season. Here's how you can help your fellow neighbors across Kalamazoo County this year:

The Harvest: A Holiday of Giving Together

While we're only days into October, preparation for the upcoming holiday season has already begun. While local churches and non-profits generally see an uptick in donations and volunteer numbers during the holidays, this is a great time to remind our friends and neighbors that any time of the year is a great time to give back to your community.

This month local churches, businesses, and schools are joining forces for The Harvest, a food and essentials donation drive for those in need across Kalamazoo. Donations will be collected on October 24th and the distribution event will take place the following day at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 936 Lake Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"We can accomplish so much more together!"

In addition to cash donations and online donations the group is seeking non-perishable seasonings, powdered drink mixes, and food items including:

canned tuna, chicken

pastas of all kind and canned spaghetti sauce

canned vegetables, soups, and stews

boxed food of all kind (cereal, Hamburger Helper, etc)

Note: due to safety reasons, only plastic and canned goods will be accepted; glass is not permitted.

Suggested personal care items include soap, shampoo, vitamins, toothpaste, etc. Find more information on The Harvest donation event, including ways to get involved, here.

