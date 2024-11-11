A great reminder that the holidays aren't just about giving, but giving back.

Especially after such a tough and divisive election season it's important to remember we're all in this together. What's that quote about being the change you want to see in the world?

If you're looking to lend a helping hand this holiday season there are plenty of amazing organizations in the area that are looking for extra help. It's not only a great opportunity for you and your family to make a difference in your own back yard and help thy neighbor, but it's also a great learning experience for a younger generation as well.

It's also worth a reminder that these charities are in need of help year-round, not just around the holidays!

