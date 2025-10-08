20th Annual Project Connect Health Fair and VA Stand Down Battle Creek

Living in today's day and age seems like it continues to get harder as the years wear on, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, shutting the entire world day for months on end had a terrible impact on our economy as inflation is trying to earn all of that back. Even before all of these added factors, finding a well-paying job and taking care of all your adult responsibilities was not cheap or easy.

The American dream is to be able find a partner to create a family with, a family that you're able to watch grow into amazing people and experience the best memories with. What most people forget to realize is that you also have to work and earn money in order to have these luxuries. Also, life happens to all of us and the most unexpected things can happen at any time.

That's why there are tons of services, institutions, and programs available for citizens to use when they need them most. Michigan is one of the many states across the country that has local, state, and federal options to exercise. For 20 years, Battle Creek has been making it easier for their residents to learn about and have access to these resources.

Are You In Need Of Assistance For Housing or Healthcare?

They do so with the Project Connect Health Fair and VA Stand Down, an annual event that's designed to get these individuals the help they need. This year the event will be on October 17th at Full Blast Recreation Center from 9am to 1pm. The free event is open to the public and aims to provide essential services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The Battle Creek Enquirer via MSN reports:

Services offered include a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Health screenings, food bags and giveaways such as blankets, gloves and hats will be available. Attendees can also access information and assistance related to housing, utilities, education and employment. Legal aid, dental services, and support for domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking will be provided. Senior services, transportation and spiritual counseling will also be available. Healthcare enrollment, behavioral health and substance use disorder services will be offered.

There will also be tons of information and services available for veterans as well., including:

Veterans' services include healthcare for homeless veterans, veterans' justice and Buddy to Buddy programs, transitional housing and vocational rehabilitation. Peer support and VA nutrition services will also be available. Veterans attending the VA Stand Down must bring a government-issued photo ID and are encouraged to bring their DD214, VA ID or military ID. For assistance obtaining a DD214, contact the Calhoun County VA at 269-969-6735.

The opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 and the doors will open promptly at 9am. This is a great opportunity for anyone to receive help with no judgements being made.