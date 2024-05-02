Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Hair Stylists in 2024

Who are the best hairstylists in the Kalamazoo area? After nearly 3,000 votes, the results are in for your favorite hairstylists in Southwest Michigan.

In an effort to show local hairstylists some love for National Hairstylist Day, April 25th, we asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite hairstylists from South Haven to Kalamazoo. In fact, we received nominations from Allegan, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Branch, Berrien, Cass, Calhoun, and St. Joseph counties. Did you vote for the person that makes you look good? Less than 1.5% of the votes separated the #1, #2, and #3 hairstylists this year. They cut it close this year. Scroll down to see the results of this year's poll.

Southwest Michigan's Top 5 Favorite Hair Stylists in 2024

#5 Sharlyn “Cherry” Hunt at Polished Nails Hair & So Much More in Richland cut through the layers of competition to grab #5 with 7.12% of the vote.

at Polished Nails Hair & So Much More in Richland cut through the layers of competition to grab #5 with 7.12% of the vote. #4 Janean Jordan at Studio J Hair Design in Portage pulled in 14.48% of the vote this year.

at Studio J Hair Design in Portage pulled in 14.48% of the vote this year. #3 Madison Hurn at Latitude Blue in South Haven just barely missed the #2 spot with 17.01% of the vote.

at Latitude Blue in South Haven just barely missed the #2 spot with 17.01% of the vote. #2 Jessica Gerow at SevenEast in Otsego was neck and neck with Karlee from the beginning to the end of this poll. She grabs the #2 spot with 18.04% of the vote.

at SevenEast in Otsego was neck and neck with Karlee from the beginning to the end of this poll. She grabs the #2 spot with 18.04% of the vote. #1 Karlee Gulick at K&M Cosmetologists in Coldwater blew out the competition. Excuse the blowout pun as it was a very close race between Madison, Jessica, and Karlee. However, Karlee came away with the victory pulling in 18.43% of the vote.

Where did your favorite hairstylist land in this year's poll? Find out below.

You can check out the results of our previous poll that took place in 2022 below.

5 Favorite Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan in 2022

#5 Bridget Voyce at Tropical Rayz in Coldwater

#4 Lyndse Vandenberg-Bonar at Birch Salon in Portage

#3 AJ Cole at studio 3/31 in Portage

#2 Janean Jordan at Studio J in Portage

#1 Megan LaFountain at Seven East in Otsego

You can see all of the poll results for 2022 by clicking here.

